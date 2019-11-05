RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2019 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps to Check

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2019 on Tuesday. The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2019 along with RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut off 2019 was released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on its official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination are advised to visits the official website to check their score. The exam conducting authority conducted the examination from October 28, 2019 to November 2, 2019. The examination was held across various exam centers.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has published subject-wise merit list. Candidates must follow the instructions given below to check their RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result and Cut Off

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2019: How to check score

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for news and event

Step 3: Click on RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2019 and RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off Marks (depending on your subject)

Step 4: A new window will open and a PDF will come up

Step 5: Look for your result and download it

Candidates can take a printout of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2019 and cut off marks for future reference.

