RPSC Admit Card 2019 Released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Admit Card 2019 Released | The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination on its official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in today, June 19. The RPSC Admit Card 2019 was released in separate online windows for Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) and non-TSP candidates and the same can be accessed by clicking on https://www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/admitcardnew?Pie=RAS_TSP_2018_18062019 and https://www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/admitcardnew?Pie=RAS_2018_18062019, respectively.

The qualifying candidates of prelims can also download the RPSC Admit Card 2019 or RPSC Main Admit Card 2019 form the Commission’s homepage. Steps for taking a printout of RPSC Admit Card 2019 are given below-

RPSC Admit Card 2019: Steps to download RPSC Main Exam Hall Ticket

Step 1- Visit the RPSC’s official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2- On homepage on left hand side under important links there you will get RPSC Main Exam Admit Card 2019 tab for TSP and non TSP candidates , click on it

Step 3- On new login window, enter the required details and submit them

Step 4- The RPSC Admit Card 2019 or RPSC Main Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 5- Take a printout for future reference

The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination is scheduled for June 25 -June 26, 2019. The RPSC 2019 main exam is descriptive type and four papers will be conducted, out of which three will be General Studies and one will be General Hindi or General English paper. Recruitment is to be made on 37 TSP posts and 980 Non-TSP categories.