RPSC College Lecturer Exam 2014 Result (Hindi) out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Now

The Commission has now released Interview Result, Cutoff Marks and Reserve List for Hindi.

Updated:September 6, 2018, 11:38 AM IST
RPSC College Lecturer Exam 2014 Result (Hindi) out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Now
(Image: News18.com)
RPSC College Lecturer Exam 2014 Result for Hindi has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC had organized Interviews for the candidates who had cleared the previous stages of College Lecture Recruitment 2014. The Commission has now released Interview Result, Cutoff Marks and Reserve List for Hindi. Candidates awaiting the result can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check RPSC College Lecturer Exam 2014 Result for Hindi?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2 – Under ‘News and Events’ tab, click on
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Images/New.gif
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Images/New.gif Reserve List and Cutoff Marks for College Lecturer 2014 (Hindi) https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Images/New.gif
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Images/New.gif Interview Result and Cutoff Marks(Main List) for College Lecturer 2014 (Hindi)

Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search

Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it

Direct Link - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/news

The list also includes provisional results for some candidates, which have been clearly marked as (P).

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
