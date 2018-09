RPSC College Lecturer Exam 2014 Result (Hindi) out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Now

RPSC College Lecturer Exam 2014 Result for Hindi has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in . RPSC had organized Interviews for the candidates who had cleared the previous stages of College Lecture Recruitment 2014. The Commission has now released Interview Result, Cutoff Marks and Reserve List for Hindi. Candidates awaiting the result can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Step 2 – Under ‘News and Events’ tab, click onhttps://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Images/New.gif Interview Result and Cutoff Marks(Main List) for College Lecturer 2014 (Hindi)Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and SearchStep 4 – Download the pdf and save itDirect Link - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/news The list also includes provisional results for some candidates, which have been clearly marked as (P).