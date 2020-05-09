RPSC Declares Result for Junior Legal Officer Written Exam 2019, Check Merit List at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced the results for RPSC junior legal officer recruitment exam 2019 held in December last year. Candidates can check their result and merit list on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Junior Legal Officer examination was held on December 26 and 27 last year. The answer key of the written exam was released on the website of RPSC on January 24.

The commission has published an official notice declaring that all the candidates whose roll numbers have been mentioned in the merit list have provisionally qualified for interview. The selection has been made on the basis of their eligibility.

How to check RPSC junior legal officer recruitment exam 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘News and Events’ section

Step 3: Select the link for ‘Written Exam Result Preamble and Cut-off Marks for Junior Legal Officer 2019’

Step 4: The PDF will carry all the necessary information along with the result and merit list

Candidates can read the complete notification on the direct link

The selected candidates will have to undergo document verification. The date of the verification has not been declared yet. For the verification round, candidates will have to appear along with their admit cards.