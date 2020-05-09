INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

RPSC Declares Result for Junior Legal Officer Written Exam 2019, Check Merit List at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The RPSC Junior Legal Officer examination was held on December 26 and 27 last year. The answer key of the written exam was released on the website of RPSC on January 24.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 5:21 PM IST
Share this:

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced the results for RPSC junior legal officer recruitment exam 2019 held in December last year. Candidates can check their result and merit list on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Junior Legal Officer examination was held on December 26 and 27 last year. The answer key of the written exam was released on the website of RPSC on January 24.

The commission has published an official notice declaring that all the candidates whose roll numbers have been mentioned in the merit list have provisionally qualified for interview. The selection has been made on the basis of their eligibility.

How to check RPSC junior legal officer recruitment exam 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘News and Events’ section

Step 3: Select the link for ‘Written Exam Result Preamble and Cut-off Marks for Junior Legal Officer 2019’

Step 4: The PDF will carry all the necessary information along with the result and merit list

Candidates can read the complete notification on the direct link

The selected candidates will have to undergo document verification. The date of the verification has not been declared yet. For the verification round, candidates will have to appear along with their admit cards.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading