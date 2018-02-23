English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Exam 2016 Marks Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC had organized the Senior Teacher Grade II Competitive Exam 2016 (Group-II) for various subjects from April 2017 to July 2017.
RPSC had earlier this month released the Final Answer Keys and Results for all subjects.
RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Exam Marks for Science, Mathematics, Punjabi, English, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi and Social Science have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service
Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC had organized the Senior Teacher Grade II Competitive Exam 2016 (Group-II) for various subjects from April 2017 to July 2017. Approximately 9 Lakh candidates from the state of Rajasthan had appeared for the same.
RPSC had earlier this month released the Final Answer Keys and Results for all subjects. Candidates can now check their marks from the official website by following the instructions given below:
How to check RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Exam 2016 Marks
Step 1 – Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission, https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Under 'News and Events' section either click on the relevant result link or click on View All
Step 3 – Click on the result url you wish to check
Step 4 – Click on Link Symbol given in front of the Exam Title
Step 5 – Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth and Captcha, and click on Submit
Step 6 – Download your Score card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/results
