1-min read

RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Exam 2016 Marks Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC had organized the Senior Teacher Grade II Competitive Exam 2016 (Group-II) for various subjects from April 2017 to July 2017.

Contributor Content

Updated:February 23, 2018, 6:56 PM IST
RPSC had earlier this month released the Final Answer Keys and Results for all subjects.
RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Exam Marks for Science, Mathematics, Punjabi, English, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi and Social Science have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service

Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Exam 2016 Marks
Step 1 – Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission, https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Under 'News and Events' section either click on the relevant result link or click on View All
Step 3 – Click on the result url you wish to check
Step 4 – Click on Link Symbol given in front of the Exam Title
Step 5 – Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth and Captcha, and click on Submit
Step 6 – Download your Score card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/results

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
