RPSC Grade-II Senior Teacher Exam 2016 Revised Marks Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Now

RPSC Grade-II Senior Teacher Competitive Exam 2016 Revised Marks have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.RPSC has released the revised marks as per Key Change for Sr. Teacher Grade II Competitive Exam 2016 (Group II) for Mathematics, Punjabi, Science, English and Social Science subjects.Candidates who had appeared for the Grade-2 Senior Teacher Competitive examination 2016 conducted in April and July 2017 for the above mentioned subjects, can follow the instructions below and check their revised marks now:How to check RPSC Grade-II Senior Teacher Competitive Exam 2016 Revised Marks?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.inStep 2 – Click on the subject notification you wish to check viz:11/10/2018 - Revised Marks as per Key Change for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Group II) - MATHEMATICS11/10/2018 - Revised Marks as per Key Change for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Group II) - PUNJABI11/10/2018 - Revised Marks as per Key Change for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Group II) - SCIENCE11/10/2018 - Revised Marks as per Key Change for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Group II) - ENGLISH11/10/2018 - Revised Marks as per Key Change for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Group II) - SOCIAL SCIENCEStep 3 – Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and SubmitStep 4 – Download your revised marks and take a print out for further referenceDirect Link - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/results