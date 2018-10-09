GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RPSC Headmaster Exam Answer Keys out, Objection Process begins 13th October 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:October 9, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
RPSC Headmaster Exam Answer Key 2018 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC aims to recruit 1200 candidates for the post of Head Masters in the state of Rajasthan for which it had organized the first stage written examination on 2nd September 2018 for Paper-I and Paper-II.

The Commission had released Question Papers in the same week. Candidates who had appeared for the RPSC Headmaster Recruitment Exam 2018 can follow the steps given below and download the Question Papers and Answer Keys for both the papers now:
How to download RPSC Headmaster Exam Answer Key 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Under ‘News and Events’ tab, click on
08/10/2018 - Answer Key for Headmaster (Secondary School) - 2018 (Paper - II)
08/10/2018 - Answer Key for Headmaster (Secondary School) - 2018 (Paper - I)
Step 3 – Download the pdf and save it

Direct Links:

RPSC Head Master Paper-I Question Paper:
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PreviousQuestionPaper/A6AA87D1-3CD6-41D8-9AC3-6C328CF22ACD.pdf

RPSC Head Master Paper-I Answer Key:
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/AnswerKeys/C59F2293-CB48-43EB-BC05-91FED4BD3843.pdf

RPSC Head Master Paper-II Question Paper:
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PreviousQuestionPaper/1D47BBF3-F976-49AC-8F3C-DE6AF9E47B25.pdf

RPSC Head Master Paper-II Answer Key:
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/AnswerKeys/95220D26-3FAA-45D0-8B3C-534AF6D6331D.pdf

RPSC will open the Objections Window on 13th October 2018 and participants can file challenges (if any) on or before 15th October 2018 by paying a fee of Rs.100 per objection. Candidates must cite ‘Standard and Authentic’ sources while raising an objection.
