RPSC Mains Examination 2018 Syllabus & Scheme of Exam Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now
The RPSC Mains Examination 2018 will comprise of 4 papers viz General Studies–I, General Studies–II, General Studies–III, and General Hindi and General English.
Candidates can download the syllabus released by RPSC from the official website.
The syllabus of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2018 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RPSC Mains Examination 2018 will comprise of 4 papers viz General Studies–I, General Studies–II, General Studies–III, and General Hindi and General English.
Each section will carry 200 marks and candidates will be given 3 hours for each section. The detailed topics for syllabus for each paper are given in the official pdf released by RPSC.
The written examination will be descriptive/analytical in nature and will carry brief, medium, long answer and descriptive type questions in all sections.
It is mandatory for candidates to attempt all sections in order to qualify the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination.
Candidates can download the syllabus released by RPSC from the official website or by clicking on the below mentioned URL:
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/Syllabus/67A8673D-8A1F-464C-B59D-396C5DBA76F8.pdf
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
