RPSC Rajasthan SI Recruitment 2016 Deadline Extended for New Tribal Area Candidates, Apply on or Before August 8, 2018

The examination for the recruitment for the post of Sub Inspector is scheduled to be held October 7, 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 30, 2018, 5:36 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
RPSC Rajasthan SI Recruitment 2016 Combined Competitive Exam date has been released and deadline to apply for the same has been extended for TSP area candidates by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination for the recruitment for the post of Sub Inspector is scheduled to be held on 7th October 2018.

Candidates from newly appointed Tribal areas who wish to apply for the post of Sub Inspector can apply online on or before 8th August 2018.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission had issued the official notification regarding recruitment of Sub-Inspectors for TSP areas to fill 330 posts in the year 2016.

Candidates can read the detailed notification about the same at the below mentioned url:
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PressNotes/F370774C-473E-4F3C-9944-8573EEEE30DC.pdf

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicants must possess Bachelor’s degree from a UGC recognized College or Institute.

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 25 years as on 1st January 2019.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9, 300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.4,200.

Selection process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and an Interview.

Important dates:
Last date of submission of online application – 8th August 2018
Examination date – 7th October 2018

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
