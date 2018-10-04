English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RPSC RAS 2016 Result Expected Soon after Rajasthan High Court’s Order
The decision comes in the wake of writ petition filed by one of the candidates who had appeared against departmental vacancies.
RPSC RAS 2016 Result is expected to be declared soon by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) after the Rajasthan High Court ordered the Commission to announce fresh results along with list of departmental vacancies for the Rajasthan State Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examinations - RAS 2016. The Rajasthan High Court has quashed the RPSC RAS 2016 Results that were earlier declared by the Commission on 17th October 2017. The decision comes in the wake of writ petition filed by one of the candidates who had appeared against departmental vacancies. The counsel of the petitioner claimed that RPSC did not carry forward departmental quota in RAS 2016 Examination.
“This was the violation in 2016 RAS exam results. In 2012, there were 14 vacancies for excise departmental candidates, but they were not filled in 2013 as the results of RAS-2012 came after the notification for RAS-2013 was issued. In this case, they had to be carried forward to 2016. The RPSC argued that the vacancies will be filled up in 2018 but the court ruled against it” argued the counsel.
Candidates who had appeared for the Rajasthan State Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examinations 2016 must keep a close tab on the official website of the RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to stay abreast on further developments of RAS 2016 Revised Result.
