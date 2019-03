RPSC RAS Final Result 2016 Declared @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. How to Check

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has announced the RPSC RAS Final Result 2016. The final result of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2016 has been declared on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in . The RPSC RAS written examination was conducted on December 17 and 18, 2019 in Rajasthan.Eighteen candidates have qualified the RPSC RAS written exam. The RAS Final Result 2016 is a continuation of the previous result dated October 17, 2017.How to Check RPSC RAS Final Result 2016:Step 1. Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Step 2. Click on result link which you will find in the Announcement section.Step 3. A new pdf file will open.Step 4. Check your RPSC RAS Final Result 2016 result and download the file for future reference.