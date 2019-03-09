LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

RPSC RAS Final Result 2016 Declared @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. How to Check

The final result of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2016 has been declared on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

News18.com

Updated:March 9, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RPSC RAS Final Result 2016 Declared @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RPSC RAS Final Result 2016 | Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has announced the RPSC RAS Final Result 2016. The final result of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2016 has been declared on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC RAS written examination was conducted on December 17 and 18, 2019 in Rajasthan.

Eighteen candidates have qualified the RPSC RAS written exam. The RAS Final Result 2016 is a continuation of the previous result dated October 17, 2017.

Direct link to check result
How to Check RPSC RAS Final Result 2016:

Step 1. Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on result link which you will find in the Announcement section.

Step 3. A new pdf file will open.

Step 4. Check your RPSC RAS Final Result 2016 result and download the file for future reference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram