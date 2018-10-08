English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RPSC RAS Prelims 2018 Result & RAS 2016 Revised Results Expected Soon on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Stay Tuned
RPSC had organized the RPSC RAS/RTS Examination on Sunday, 5th August 2018, across the state of Rajasthan and had released its Answer Keys in the same week.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RPSC RAS Prelims 2018 Result & RAS 2016 Revised Results are expected to be released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC had organized the RPSC RAS/RTS Examination on Sunday, 5th August 2018, across the state of Rajasthan and had released its Answer Keys in the same week.
The RPSC RAS Main Examination 2018 schedule has also been released by the Commission in September, last month, as per which, the Main Examination for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services RAS/RTS Combined Competitive Examination 2018 will be held on 23rd and 24th December 2018, this year.
As per various reports, RPSC may announce the RPSC RAS Preliminary Exam 2018 Result this week along with the Revised Results of RAS 2016.
Quashing RPSC RAS 2016 Results declared by the Commission on 17th October 2017, the Honorable High Court of Rajasthan had last week ordered RPSC to announce fresh results and a list of departmental vacancies for the Rajasthan State Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examinations - RAS 2016.
RPSC had organized the RPSC RAS/RTS Examination on Sunday, 5th August 2018, across the state of Rajasthan and had released its Answer Keys in the same week.
The RPSC RAS Main Examination 2018 schedule has also been released by the Commission in September, last month, as per which, the Main Examination for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services RAS/RTS Combined Competitive Examination 2018 will be held on 23rd and 24th December 2018, this year.
As per various reports, RPSC may announce the RPSC RAS Preliminary Exam 2018 Result this week along with the Revised Results of RAS 2016.
Quashing RPSC RAS 2016 Results declared by the Commission on 17th October 2017, the Honorable High Court of Rajasthan had last week ordered RPSC to announce fresh results and a list of departmental vacancies for the Rajasthan State Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examinations - RAS 2016.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 2 in Dubai, Highlights: As It Happened
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Unveiling Tomorrow - What we Know so Far
- Youth Olympics: Bhaker Leads Indian contingent, 'Wild Boars' Welcomed as Games Open on Street
- What Ails Windows 10 October Update: Microsoft’s Lack of Quality Control
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...