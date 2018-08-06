English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RPSC RAS/ RTS Exam 2018 Answer Keys Expected Today at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Candidates who had appeared for the RPSC RAS/ RTS exam 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website of RPSC to check and download the answer keys once they are released by the Commission.
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
RPSC RAS/RTS Exam 2018 Answer Keys are expected to be released on Monday by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Around 4.97 lakh candidates had registered for the RAS/ RTS exam 2018 and 3, 76,762 candidates had appeared in the examination. The examination of RPSC RAS/ RTS exam 2018 was conducted on 5th August 2018 at 1,454 centers, to fill 980 vacancies in various Government offices in the state.
The question papers for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Comp (TSP) Pre exam were released yesterday and can be downloaded by clicking on the below mentioned urls:
05/08/2018 - Question Paper for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (TSP) (Pre) Exam - 2018 - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PreviousQuestionPaper/07D74FF6-9031-43AE-B6E4-0E7331CB68EC.pdf
05/08/2018 - Question Paper for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp.(Pre) Exam - 2018 - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PreviousQuestionPaper/B81186DB-3B11-4395-8030-0C62471E536C.pdf
