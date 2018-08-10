GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

RPSC RAS/ RTS Pre-exam 2018 Answer Keys Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now

RPSC aims to fill 980 vacancies in various Government offices in the state via the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:August 10, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
RPSC RAS/RTS Pre Exam 2018 Answer Key has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination of RPSC RAS/ RTS exam 2018 was conducted on 5th August 2018 at 1,454 centers across the state of Rajasthan.

RPSC aims to fill 980 vacancies in various Government offices in the state via the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combinedn Competitive Examination 2018.

Candidates who had appeared for the RPSC RAS/ RTS exam 2018 can visit the official website now to check and download the answer keys by following the instructions given below:

How to download RPSC RAS/ RTS pre exam 2018 Answer keys?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Answer key for Raj.State and Sub Services Comb. Comp (Pre) Exam-2018’ link under ‘News and Events’ on the home
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Check the answer keys
Step 5 – Download the answer keys and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/AnswerKeys/0320AF88-EACB-4615-B991-E33534C7F64D.pdf

Candidates can raise objections by citing authentic sources via the SSO Portal in Question Objection link from 11th August to 13th August 2018, 12:00 midnight. Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs.100 for each objection.

Candidates can read the detailed notification regarding the objections process at the below mentioned url:

https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PressNotes/7F712CD5-8C02-4C87-8DBB-E4D8F251B1C9.pdf

