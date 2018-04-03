English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RPSC RAS/RTS 2018-19 Exam Notification Released, 980 Posts, Apply from April 12
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) office building.
RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Competitive Exam 2018-19 notification has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on its official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC aims to fill 980 vacancies for Rajasthan State Services and Subordinate Services for which the application process is scheduled to begin on 12th April 2018, next week. Eligible and interested candidates must apply online for the Competitive Examination on or before 11th May 2018.
Vacancy Details:
Age Limit:
General Category Candidates must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as per State's Reservation Rules viz:
SC/ST/ OBC (Rajasthan Domicile) Candidates: 5 years
SC/ST/ OBC (Rajasthan Domicile) female Candidates: 10 years
Gen (PH) Candidates: 10 years
OBC (PH) Candidates: 13 years
SC/ ST (PH) Candidates: 15 years
Selection Process:
The selection process will be concluded in two successive stages viz Preliminary Examination and Main Examination. Candidates can read through the official notification at the URL mentioned below:
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/RecruitmentAdvertisements/C04A85B7DA1743D4BA6B99C77B8301AD.pdf
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
