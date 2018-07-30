GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 Admit card out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now!

Candidates who had applied for the RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 examination must visit the official website to download their admit card

Contributor Content

Updated:July 30, 2018, 11:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 Admit card out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now!
Picture for Representation.
Loading...
RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 Admit card has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS/RTS Examination is scheduled to be organized on Sunday, 5th August 2018, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission across the state for which the Admit Cards have been released. There are separate links available on the official website to download admit cards for TSP and Non-TSP areas.

Candidates who had applied for the RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 examination must visit the official website to download their admit card by following the instructions given below:

How to download RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 Admit card?

Step 1 –Visit the official website – https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. (Pre) Exam 2018’ or ‘Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. (Pre) Exam (TSP) 2018’ respectively
Step 4 – Select Pre Exam from drop down
Step 5 – Enter details like Application number, date of birth and text given
Step 6 – Admit card will display
Step 7 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link for Non-TSP Area - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet
Direct Link for TSP Area - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet

An official notification has also been updated on the official website of RPSC regarding the downloading of Admit card, candidates can visit the official website and read the detailed notification at the below mentioned url:

https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PressNotes/F756D9E8-7A2B-4A9C-8C8F-B4950F11BEAC.pdf

The Combined Competitive examination 2018 will be conducted at 1454 centres across the state of Rajasthan for the recruitment for 1017 (Non-TSP: 980 and TSP: 37) candidates to be placed in various departments of the government.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and an Interview.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...