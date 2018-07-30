English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 Admit card out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now!
Candidates who had applied for the RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 examination must visit the official website to download their admit card
Picture for Representation.
Loading...
RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 Admit card has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS/RTS Examination is scheduled to be organized on Sunday, 5th August 2018, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission across the state for which the Admit Cards have been released. There are separate links available on the official website to download admit cards for TSP and Non-TSP areas.
Candidates who had applied for the RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 examination must visit the official website to download their admit card by following the instructions given below:
How to download RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 Admit card?
Step 1 –Visit the official website – https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. (Pre) Exam 2018’ or ‘Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. (Pre) Exam (TSP) 2018’ respectively
Step 4 – Select Pre Exam from drop down
Step 5 – Enter details like Application number, date of birth and text given
Step 6 – Admit card will display
Step 7 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Non-TSP Area - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet
Direct Link for TSP Area - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet
An official notification has also been updated on the official website of RPSC regarding the downloading of Admit card, candidates can visit the official website and read the detailed notification at the below mentioned url:
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PressNotes/F756D9E8-7A2B-4A9C-8C8F-B4950F11BEAC.pdf
The Combined Competitive examination 2018 will be conducted at 1454 centres across the state of Rajasthan for the recruitment for 1017 (Non-TSP: 980 and TSP: 37) candidates to be placed in various departments of the government.
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and an Interview.
Also Watch
Candidates who had applied for the RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 examination must visit the official website to download their admit card by following the instructions given below:
How to download RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 Admit card?
Step 1 –Visit the official website – https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. (Pre) Exam 2018’ or ‘Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. (Pre) Exam (TSP) 2018’ respectively
Step 4 – Select Pre Exam from drop down
Step 5 – Enter details like Application number, date of birth and text given
Step 6 – Admit card will display
Step 7 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Non-TSP Area - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet
Direct Link for TSP Area - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet
An official notification has also been updated on the official website of RPSC regarding the downloading of Admit card, candidates can visit the official website and read the detailed notification at the below mentioned url:
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PressNotes/F756D9E8-7A2B-4A9C-8C8F-B4950F11BEAC.pdf
The Combined Competitive examination 2018 will be conducted at 1454 centres across the state of Rajasthan for the recruitment for 1017 (Non-TSP: 980 and TSP: 37) candidates to be placed in various departments of the government.
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and an Interview.
Also Watch
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Stuart Broad Admits Hectic Schedule May Force Rotation of Fast Bowlers in India Series
- Kangana Ranaut Miffed With Priyanka Chopra For Not Telling Her About Engagement With Nick Jonas
- MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle
- The Crown: Hit Netflix Show Finds its Prince Charles and Queen Mother
- YouTube to Start With Scripted Series, Original Programming in India, Japan And Other Markets
Loading...
Loading...