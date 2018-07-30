RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 Admit card out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now!

RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 Admit card has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS/RTS Examination is scheduled to be organized on Sunday, 5th August 2018, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission across the state for which the Admit Cards have been released. There are separate links available on the official website to download admit cards for TSP and Non-TSP areas.Candidates who had applied for the RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 examination must visit the official website to download their admit card by following the instructions given below:Step 1 –Visit the official website – https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ on the left side of home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. (Pre) Exam 2018’ or ‘Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. (Pre) Exam (TSP) 2018’ respectivelyStep 4 – Select Pre Exam from drop downStep 5 – Enter details like Application number, date of birth and text givenStep 6 – Admit card will displayStep 7 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference- http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservletDirect Link for TSP Area - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservletAn official notification has also been updated on the official website of RPSC regarding the downloading of Admit card, candidates can visit the official website and read the detailed notification at the below mentioned url:https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PressNotes/F756D9E8-7A2B-4A9C-8C8F-B4950F11BEAC.pdfThe Combined Competitive examination 2018 will be conducted at 1454 centres across the state of Rajasthan for the recruitment for 1017 (Non-TSP: 980 and TSP: 37) candidates to be placed in various departments of the government.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and an Interview.