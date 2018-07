RPSC RAS/RTS Exam 2018 Admit Card Expected Soon, Exam on August 5

RPSC RAS/RTS Exam 2018 Admit Card is expected to be released soon by Rajasthan Public Service Commission on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RPSC RAS/RTS Examination 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, August 5 2018 at 1454 centres across the state of Rajasthan.As per the official notification, the admit card for the RAS/ RTS Combined Competitive Examination 2018 will be released soon on the official website.Candidates who had applied for the RAS/ RTS combined competitive examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website and download the admit card as and when it’s released.Candidates can visit the official website and read the official notification in below mentioned url:RPSC aims to fill 980 posts in the following departments of the government offices via the RAS/RTS Combined Competitive Examination 2018.Total Posts: 980Rajasthan Administrative Service - 75Rajasthan Police Service - 34Rajasthan Accountant Service - 104Rajasthan State Insurance Service - 11Rajasthan Industrial Service - 15Rajasthan Commercial Service - 1Rajasthan Cooperative Service - 13Rajasthan Prison Service - 2Rajasthan Planning Service - 3Rajasthan Women and Child Development - 77Rajasthan Village Development - 45Rajasthan Women Development - 2Rajasthan Labour Welfare - 2Rajasthan Abkari Service – 20Rajasthan Subordinate Service - 488Rajasthan Women and Child Development - 81The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and an Interview.