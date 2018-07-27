English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RPSC RAS/RTS Exam 2018 Admit Card Expected Soon, Exam on August 5
As per the official notification, the admit card for the RAS/ RTS Combined Competitive Examination 2018 will be released soon on the official website.
(Image: News18.com)
RPSC RAS/RTS Exam 2018 Admit Card is expected to be released soon by Rajasthan Public Service Commission on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC RAS/RTS Examination 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, August 5 2018 at 1454 centres across the state of Rajasthan.
As per the official notification, the admit card for the RAS/ RTS Combined Competitive Examination 2018 will be released soon on the official website.
Candidates who had applied for the RAS/ RTS combined competitive examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website and download the admit card as and when it’s released.
Candidates can visit the official website and read the official notification in below mentioned url:
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PressNotes/A891E704-AE32-4E3C-85EE-FD9E539CB544.pdf
RPSC aims to fill 980 posts in the following departments of the government offices via the RAS/RTS Combined Competitive Examination 2018.
Vacancy details:
Total Posts: 980
Rajasthan Administrative Service - 75
Rajasthan Police Service - 34
Rajasthan Accountant Service - 104
Rajasthan State Insurance Service - 11
Rajasthan Industrial Service - 15
Rajasthan Commercial Service - 1
Rajasthan Cooperative Service - 13
Rajasthan Prison Service - 2
Rajasthan Planning Service - 3
Rajasthan Women and Child Development - 77
Rajasthan Village Development - 45
Rajasthan Women Development - 2
Rajasthan Labour Welfare - 2
Rajasthan Abkari Service – 20
Rajasthan Subordinate Service - 488
Rajasthan Women and Child Development - 81
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and an Interview.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
