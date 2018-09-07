English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RPSC RAS/RTS Main Exam Schedule 2018 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Here
RPSC aims to fill 980 vacancies in various Government offices in the state via the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2018.
RPSC RAS/RTS Main Exam Schedule 2018 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, as per which, the Main Examination for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services RAS/RTS Combined Competitive Examination 2018 will be held on 23rd and 24th December 2018, this year.
The Commission had organized Preliminary examination of RPSC RAS/ RTS Recruitment 2018 on 5th August 2018, last month, at 1,454 centers across the state of Rajasthan. Candidates who had qualified the same are now eligible to appear for the Main Examination.
RPSC will release the detailed schedule for the RAS/RTS Main Examination 2018 in due course of time. Eligible candidates must, meanwhile, prepare for the Mains and visit the official website frequently to stay up to date with the recruitment process.
