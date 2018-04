RPSC Recruitment 2015 Admit Cards & Exam Schedules released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now

RPSC Recruitment 2015 Admit Cards and Exam Schedules have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The Commission has also released the Mock Test links as these examinations will be held in online mode at Jaipur District Headquarters of RPSC. Candidates who had enrolled for the RPSC Recruitment Advertisements released back in year 2015, must follow the instructions below and download their Admit Cards as well as the Exam Schedules:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ Step 2 – Under ‘News and Events’ tab, click on the relevant url viz:11/04/2018 - Press Note Regarding Admit Card For Assistant Agriculture Officer 201511/04/2018 - Admit card Link for Asst. Agriculture Officer 201510/04/2018 - Press Note Regarding Admit Card for Town Planning Assistant 201510/04/2018 - Press Note Regarding Admit Card for Statistical Officer(Agriculture Dept.) 201510/04/2018 - Press Note Regarding Admit Card for Geologist 201510/04/2018 - Press Note Regarding Admit Card for Chemist (Mines & Geology Deptt.) 201510/04/2018 - Press Note Regarding Admit Card for Assistant Agriculture Officer(TSP) 201510/04/2018 - Press Note Regarding Admit Card for Agriculture Research Officer(Udhyan) 201510/04/2018 - Admit Card Link for Town Planning Assistance 201510/04/2018 - Admit Card Link for Statistical Officer 201510/04/2018 - Admit Card Link for Geologist 201510/04/2018 - Admit Card Link for Chemist 201510/04/2018 - Admit card Link for Asst. Agriculture Officer (TSP) 2015Step 3 – Download your Admit Card and Exam Schedule and take a printout for further referenceCandidates must carry their Admit Cards on the examination day along with recent passport sized colored photograph and valid photo ID proof and its copy.