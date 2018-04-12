English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RPSC Recruitment 2015 Admit Cards & Exam Schedules released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now
The Commission has also released the Mock Test links as these examinations will be held in online mode at Jaipur District Headquarters of RPSC.
Screen grab of the official website of RPSC.
RPSC Recruitment 2015 Admit Cards and Exam Schedules have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The Commission has also released the Mock Test links as these examinations will be held in online mode at Jaipur District Headquarters of RPSC. Candidates who had enrolled for the RPSC Recruitment Advertisements released back in year 2015, must follow the instructions below and download their Admit Cards as well as the Exam Schedules:
How to download RPSC Recruitment 2015 Admit Card and Exam Schedule?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Under ‘News and Events’ tab, click on the relevant url viz:
11/04/2018 - Press Note Regarding Admit Card For Assistant Agriculture Officer 2015
11/04/2018 - Admit card Link for Asst. Agriculture Officer 2015
10/04/2018 - Press Note Regarding Admit Card for Town Planning Assistant 2015
10/04/2018 - Press Note Regarding Admit Card for Statistical Officer(Agriculture Dept.) 2015
10/04/2018 - Press Note Regarding Admit Card for Geologist 2015
10/04/2018 - Press Note Regarding Admit Card for Chemist (Mines & Geology Deptt.) 2015
10/04/2018 - Press Note Regarding Admit Card for Assistant Agriculture Officer(TSP) 2015
10/04/2018 - Press Note Regarding Admit Card for Agriculture Research Officer(Udhyan) 2015
10/04/2018 - Admit Card Link for Town Planning Assistance 2015
10/04/2018 - Admit Card Link for Statistical Officer 2015
10/04/2018 - Admit Card Link for Geologist 2015
10/04/2018 - Admit Card Link for Chemist 2015
10/04/2018 - Admit card Link for Asst. Agriculture Officer (TSP) 2015
Step 3 – Download your Admit Card and Exam Schedule and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link- https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/news
Candidates must carry their Admit Cards on the examination day along with recent passport sized colored photograph and valid photo ID proof and its copy.
