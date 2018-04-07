GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RPSC Recruitment 2018: 17 Senior Teacher Grade-II Posts, Apply Before May 1

Contributor Content

Updated:April 7, 2018, 6:12 PM IST
Image for representation.
RPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to recruit 17 candidates for the post of Senior Teacher Grade-II has begun on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply on or before 1st May 2018.

How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Recruitment Portal
Step 3: Register yourself via One Time Registration process
Step 4: Follow the application process and pay the application fee
Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Vacancy Details:
Senior Teacher Grade-II (Special Education) - 17

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Graduate with concerned subjects as Optional Subject and Degree in Education with 2 years Diploma in Special Education recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/RecruitmentAdvertisements/D4FB3F4FAABB4600826C6A1A690342FB.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must be between 18 years to 40 years as on 1st January 2019.

Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written test conducted by RPSC followed by an Interview.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
