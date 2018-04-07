English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RPSC Recruitment 2018: 17 Senior Teacher Grade-II Posts, Apply Before May 1
Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply on or before 1st May 2018.
RPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to recruit 17 candidates for the post of Senior Teacher Grade-II has begun on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply on or before 1st May 2018.
How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Recruitment Portal
Step 3: Register yourself via One Time Registration process
Step 4: Follow the application process and pay the application fee
Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Vacancy Details:
Senior Teacher Grade-II (Special Education) - 17
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Graduate with concerned subjects as Optional Subject and Degree in Education with 2 years Diploma in Special Education recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/RecruitmentAdvertisements/D4FB3F4FAABB4600826C6A1A690342FB.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must be between 18 years to 40 years as on 1st January 2019.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written test conducted by RPSC followed by an Interview.
