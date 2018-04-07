RPSC Recruitment 2018: 17 Senior Teacher Grade-II Posts, Apply Before May 1

RPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to recruit 17 candidates for the post of Senior Teacher Grade-II has begun on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply on or before 1st May 2018.Step 1: Visit the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.inStep 2: Click on the Recruitment PortalStep 3: Register yourself via One Time Registration processStep 4: Follow the application process and pay the application feeStep 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceSenior Teacher Grade-II (Special Education) - 17The applicant must be Graduate with concerned subjects as Optional Subject and Degree in Education with 2 years Diploma in Special Education recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/RecruitmentAdvertisements/D4FB3F4FAABB4600826C6A1A690342FB.pdfThe age of the applicant must be between 18 years to 40 years as on 1st January 2019.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written test conducted by RPSC followed by an Interview.