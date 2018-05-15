GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RPSC Recruitment 2018: 5000 Lecturer Posts, Apply from May 17, 2018

The application process will commence from May 17, 2018 for the post of Lecturer (School) under Secondary Education Department of Government of Rajasthan .

Updated:May 15, 2018, 1:06 PM IST
RPSC notification 2018 notification to fill 5000 vacancies for the post of Lecturer (School) under Secondary Education Department of Government of Rajasthan has been released on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process will commence from May 17, 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before June 16, 2018.

RPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Geography - 782

Economics - 129

Punjabi - 15

Rajasthani - 6

Social Science - 5

Sociology - 32

Drawing - 40

Music - 6

History - 613

Commerce - 118

Biology - 166

Chemistry - 160

Home Science - 54

Hindi - 849

Political Science - 815

Physics - 187

Agriculture - 370

Mathematics - 193

English - 304

Sanskrit - 156

 

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicants must be a Graduate in concerned subject and B.Ed from a recognised University/ Institute or equivalent/higher.

Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement at the url mentioned below:

https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/RecruitmentAdvertisements/96D9BCA5D56546269877F31285D2B15B.pdf

 Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on July 1, 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisement.

 Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in the Competitive examination.

 Important dates:

Start Date of Online Application : May 17, 2018

Last Date of Online Application : June 16, 2018

Read full article
