RPSC Recruitment 2018: 5000 Lecturer Posts, Apply from May 17, 2018

RPSC notification 2018 notification to fill 5000 vacancies for the post of Lecturer (School) under Secondary Education Department of Government of Rajasthan has been released on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in . The application process will commence from May 17, 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before June 16, 2018.The applicants must be a Graduate in concerned subject and B.Ed from a recognised University/ Institute or equivalent/higher.Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement at the url mentioned below:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on July 1, 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisement.The candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in the Competitive examination.May 172018June 16, 2018