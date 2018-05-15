English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RPSC Recruitment 2018: 5000 Lecturer Posts, Apply from May 17, 2018
The application process will commence from May 17, 2018 for the post of Lecturer (School) under Secondary Education Department of Government of Rajasthan .
File Photo - RPSC
RPSC notification 2018 notification to fill 5000 vacancies for the post of Lecturer (School) under Secondary Education Department of Government of Rajasthan has been released on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process will commence from May 17, 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before June 16, 2018.
RPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Geography - 782
Economics - 129
Punjabi - 15
Rajasthani - 6
Social Science - 5
Sociology - 32
Drawing - 40
Music - 6
History - 613
Commerce - 118
Biology - 166
Chemistry - 160
Home Science - 54
Hindi - 849
Political Science - 815
Physics - 187
Agriculture - 370
Mathematics - 193
English - 304
Sanskrit - 156
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must be a Graduate in concerned subject and B.Ed from a recognised University/ Institute or equivalent/higher.
Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement at the url mentioned below:
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/RecruitmentAdvertisements/96D9BCA5D56546269877F31285D2B15B.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on July 1, 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisement.
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in the Competitive examination.
Important dates:
Start Date of Online Application : May 17, 2018
Last Date of Online Application : June 16, 2018
