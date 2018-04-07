RPSC Recruitment 2018: 916 Assistant Engineer Posts, Apply from April 30

RPSC Recruitment 2018 notification to recruit 916 candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer under various departments of Government of Rajasthan has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.The application process is scheduled to begin 30th April 2018 and candidates must apply on or before 29th May 2018.Assistant Engineer - 916The applicant must possess Degree in Civil/Agriculture Engineering from a University established by law in India or qualifications declared equivalent thereto by the State Government. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture is a must for this post.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/RecruitmentAdvertisements/91A43C6EBEF14BBDB3A2E2E19A654C0F.pdfThe age of the applicant must be between 21 years to 40 years as on 1st January 2019Step 1: Visit the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.inStep 2: Click on Recruitment PortalStep 3: Register under the One Time Registration on the Recruitment PortalStep 4: Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete your application processStep 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceThe shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination and Interview.