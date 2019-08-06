RPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancies Announced for Food Safety Officer Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released job application for Food Safety Officer posts on August 5. The notification for RPSC Recruitment Food Safety Officer 2019 was released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on its official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC Recruitment 2019 has issued 89 vacancies for non TSP (Tribal Sub Plan) areas and 9 vacancies for TSP areas in Rajasthan. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website to apply for Food Safety Officer's posts. Further, candidates can read the official notification here.

Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Recruitment 2019 Food Safety Inspector Posts:

1. A degree in Food Technology or Dairy technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Science or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University.

Or any other equivalent/recognized qualification notified by the Central Government; and

2. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

RPSC Recruitment 2019: How to download Food Safety Officer posts official notification

Step 1: Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan Public Service Commission Recruitment and Advertisement

Step 3: A new window will open, look for 'Food Safety Officer 2019' and click on it

Step 4: Your RPSC Recruitment Food Safety Officer 2019 notification will be on your screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

