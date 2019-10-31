RPSC School Lecturer Examination Time Table Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download via Direct Link

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) announced the schedule for School Lecturer examination 2019 on its official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Applicants can visit the official website to check the time table. The RPSC will conduct the examination from January 3, 2020 to January 13, 2020. Candidates can check the time table here .

Steps to download examination time table:

Step 1: Visit official website

Step 2: Look for Press Note Regarding Exam Date and Time School Lecturer (School Edu. Dept.) Exam 2018

Step 3: Click on it

Step 4: A new page will open and download the PDF file

Step 5: Take a printout of RPSC School Lecturer examination 2019 time table.

