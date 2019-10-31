Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

RPSC School Lecturer Examination Time Table Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download via Direct Link

The RPSC will conduct the examination from January 3, 2020 to January 13, 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
RPSC School Lecturer Examination Time Table Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download via Direct Link
(Image: News18.com)

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) announced the schedule for School Lecturer examination 2019 on its official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Applicants can visit the official website to check the time table. The RPSC will conduct the examination from January 3, 2020 to January 13, 2020. Candidates can check the time table here .

Steps to download examination time table:

Step 1: Visit official website

Step 2: Look for Press Note Regarding Exam Date and Time School Lecturer (School Edu. Dept.) Exam 2018

Step 3: Click on it

Step 4: A new page will open and download the PDF file

Step 5: Take a printout of RPSC School Lecturer examination 2019 time table.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram