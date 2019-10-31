RPSC School Lecturer Examination Time Table Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download via Direct Link
The RPSC will conduct the examination from January 3, 2020 to January 13, 2020.
(Image: News18.com)
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) announced the schedule for School Lecturer examination 2019 on its official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.
Applicants can visit the official website to check the time table. The RPSC will conduct the examination from January 3, 2020 to January 13, 2020. Candidates can check the time table here .
Steps to download examination time table:
Step 1: Visit official website
Step 2: Look for Press Note Regarding Exam Date and Time School Lecturer (School Edu. Dept.) Exam 2018
Step 3: Click on it
Step 4: A new page will open and download the PDF file
Step 5: Take a printout of RPSC School Lecturer examination 2019 time table.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aryan's Birthday Wish for Ananya Pandey has a Sara Ali Khan Connection
- Hyundai Santro Scores Two Star Crash Test Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video
- The Curious Case of Delhi's Missing Buildings Shown Through Before and After Diwali Photos
- Salman Khan Shares Appreciation Post for Shah Rukh Khan, Calls Him 'Hero'
- Lady Gaga Left Her Golden Globe Dress in Hotel, Housekeeper Who Found is Auctioning it Now