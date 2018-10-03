English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RPSC SI Admit Card Link Live Again, Download Now, Exam on 7th October 2018
RPSC had released the Admit Card on 2nd October 2018 for the Preliminary Examination of RPSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2016. But due to heavy traffic on the website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, candidates were not able to access it.
RPSC SI Admit Card Link is Live again on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC had released the Admit Card yesterday i.e. 2nd October 2018 for the Preliminary Examination of RPSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2016. However, due to heavy traffic the official website was not responding sending candidates into a tizzy. The website is working currently and the link to download RPSC SI Admit Card can be accessed by following the instructions given below:
How to download RPSC SI Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – From the left sidebar, click on the notification that reads, Admit Card Link for SI 2016 Old Portal or Admit Card Link for SSO Portal
Step 3 – Enter your Application Id, Date of Birth, Captcha code and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Links
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/admitcard?Pie=SI_2016 http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailsservlet
RPSC aims to fill 330 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector via Sub Inspector Police Competitive Exam 2016. The Commission is scheduled to organize the Prelims on Sunday, 7th October 2018 in two sessions viz 10am to 12noon and 3pm to 5pm. Candidates must carry their Admit Card along with original government issued valid Identity proof to ensure hassle free entry in the examination hall.
RPSC aims to fill 330 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector via Sub Inspector Police Competitive Exam 2016. The Commission is scheduled to organize the Prelims on Sunday, 7th October 2018 in two sessions viz 10am to 12noon and 3pm to 5pm. Candidates must carry their Admit Card along with original government issued valid Identity proof to ensure hassle free entry in the examination hall.
