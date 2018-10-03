RPSC SI Admit Card Link Live Again, Download Now, Exam on 7th October 2018

RPSC SI Admit Card Link is Live again on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC had released the Admit Card yesterday i.e. 2nd October 2018 for the Preliminary Examination of RPSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2016. However, due to heavy traffic the official website was not responding sending candidates into a tizzy. The website is working currently and the link to download RPSC SI Admit Card can be accessed by following the instructions given below:How to download RPSC SI Admit Card?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Step 2 – From the left sidebar, click on the notification that reads, Admit Card Link for SI 2016 Old Portal or Admit Card Link for SSO PortalStep 3 – Enter your Application Id, Date of Birth, Captcha code and click on SubmitStep 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Linkshttps://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/admitcard?Pie=SI_2016 http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailsservletRPSC aims to fill 330 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector via Sub Inspector Police Competitive Exam 2016. The Commission is scheduled to organize the Prelims on Sunday, 7th October 2018 in two sessions viz 10am to 12noon and 3pm to 5pm. Candidates must carry their Admit Card along with original government issued valid Identity proof to ensure hassle free entry in the examination hall.