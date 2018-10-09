RPSC SI Question Papers Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now

RPSC SI Question Papers have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.RPSC had organized the Preliminary Examination of RPSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2016 on Sunday, 7th October 2018.The Commission aims to fill 330 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector via the RPSC Sub Inspector Police Competitive Exam 2016. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions given below and download the official Question Papers now:How to download RPSC SI Question Papers?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Step 2 – Under ‘News and Events’ tab, click on08/10/2018 - Question Paper for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 Exam Date 07-10-2018 (Paper - II)08/10/2018 - Question Paper for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 Exam Date 07-10-2018 (Paper - I)Step 3 – Download the pdf and save itDirect Links:RPSC SI Question Paper-I:RPSC SI Question Paper-II:The Paper-I and Paper-II comprised of 100 questions each and carried total 200 marks for each paper. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website to download the Answer Keys once they are released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.