RPSC Sub-Inspector Result 2019 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check via Direct Link

RPSC SI Result 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the RPSC SI Result 2019 for Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment examination on Tuesday. The RPSC SI Result 2019, RPSC Sub Inspector Result 2019 was announced by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on its official website:

https://www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Candidates who had appeared for the Rajasthan Public Service Commission Sub Inspector examination can check their result on the official website. Further the candidates can check their RPSC SI Result 2019 from this direct link

https://www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/Result/B8170183313E45E58D02A6DEBC9F4ED8.pdf

The joint competitive exam for Sub Inspector / Platoon Commander posts were held on October 7, 2018. The examination was held to fill a total of 494 posts of Sub Inspector / Platoon Commander under Clerk Class and Class IV service under TSP and Non-TASP, Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service Rules.

RPSC SI 2019 Result: Know how to check RPSC Sub Inspector Result 2019

Step 1: Visit official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ' Rajasthan Sub Inspector/ Platoon Commander Exam-2016'

Step 3: A PDF will open, search your roll number

Step 4: Download it and take a print out for future use

Rajasthan Public Service Commission had a glorious past of nearly 50 years. During 1923, the Lee Commission had recommended setting up of a Central Public Service Commission in India, but it did not give much thought to the need of establishing similar commissions in provinces. It was left largely to the discretion of provincial Governments to recruit and exercise control over their Services, as they thought proper.

