RRB 2019 Admit Card: Railway Recruitment Board Released RRB Admit Card at rrbcdg.gov.in
The Railway Recruitment Board has scheduled the entrance exam for May 22 for shortlisting candidates for the several advertised posts.
RRB Admit Card 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB 2019 Admit Card, RRB JE Admit Card 2019, RRB Junior Engineer Admit Card 2019, RRB DMS Admit Card 2019, RRB CMA Admit Card 2019.
The Railway Recruitment Board, which is also called as or RRB will release the RRB Admit Card 2019 for the posts of Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) at its official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
Alert notifying the release of RRB Admit Card 2019, RRB JE Admit Card 2019, RRB Junior Engineer Admit Card 2019, RRB DMS Admit Card 2019, RRB CMA Admit Card 2019 will also be send to registered candidates through SMS and email.
Steps to download RRB Admit Card 2019
Candidates, who have filled the application form, can download the RRB 2019 Admit Card, RRB JE Admit Card 2019, RRB Junior Engineer Admit Card 2019, RRB DMS Admit Card 2019, RRB CMA Admit Card 2019 from the RRB’s webpage, by following the below listed 5 steps-
1- Visit RRB’s official website rrbcdg.gov.in
2- On the homepage, spot and click RRB Admit Card 2019
3- On the new window, enter the required details to download RRB 2019 Admit Card for Junior Engineer, DMS, CMA
4- Submit the details
5- The RRB 2019 Admit Card, RRB JE Admit Card 2019 will be displayed at the screen. Download it and take a print out.
Candidates are required to carry their 2019 RRB Admit Card enclosed with a photograph and an ID proof at their exam center.
