RRB Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board to Release NTPC 2019 Admit Card Soon at indianrailways.gov.in
The RRB Admit Card 2019 or the RRB NTPC Admit Card will be available for download at the RRB’s official website indianrailways.gov.in.
Image for Representation.
RRB Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board RRB is all set to release the admit card for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination soon. The RRB Admit Card 2019 or the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be available for download at the RRB’s official website indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can visit all other regional websites of Railway Recruitment Board and take printout of their RRB Admit Card 2019 from there as soon as it is available.
Steps to Download RRB Admit Card 2019
Step 1: Visit official homepage of Railway Recruitment Board: indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2: Check for a tab reading RRB Admit Card 2019 or RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019
Step 3: Click it and you will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter your registration ID
Step 5: The RRB Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference
Read and make yourself aware with the rules for RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination printed on your Railway Board Admit Card. Paste your photograph on it and carry the RRB Admit Card 2019 or RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 at your designated exam center.
Recruitment for approximately 35,277 vacancies under non-technical popular categories (NTPC) will be made through rounds of tests. In first round, candidates have to sit for a computer-based test (CBT) and then the selected ones will appear for Skill examination. In second phase, the shortlisted candidates will be called for a medical test and document verification.
