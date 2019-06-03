Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RRB Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board To Release RRB Admit Card Soon at indianrailways.gov.in

The RRB Admit Card 2019, Railway Board Admit Card, RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be available for download at the RRB’s official website indianrailways.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 3, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RRB Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board To Release RRB Admit Card Soon at indianrailways.gov.in
Image for Representation.
Loading...
RRB Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board RRB is all set to release the admit card for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination soon. The RRB Admit Card 2019, Railway Board Admit Card, RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be available for download at the RRB’s official website indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can visit all other regional websites of Railway Recruitment Board and take printout of their RRB Admit Card 2019 from there as soon as it is available.

Steps to Download RRB Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit official homepage of Railway Recruitment Board: indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2: Check for a tab reading RRB Admit Card 2019 or RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019
Step 3: Click it and you will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter your registration ID
Step 5: The RRB Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Read and make yourself aware with the rules for RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination printed on your Railway Board Admit Card. Paste your photograph on it and carry the RRB Admit Card 2019 or RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 at your designated exam center.

Recruitment for approximately 35,277 vacancies under non-technical popular categories (NTPC) will be made through rounds of tests. In first round, candidates have to sit for a computer-based test (CBT) and then the selected ones will appear for Skill examination. In second phase, the shortlisted candidates will be called for a medical test and document verification.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram