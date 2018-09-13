GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RRB Admit Card, Exam City & Date for Remaining Candidates to be Released on 20th September 2018

Candidates who cannot find any information related to allotment of Exam City, Date and Shift currently must wait until Thursday, 20th September, next week, to know the details of their exam date, time and venue.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 13, 2018, 7:55 PM IST
RRB Admit Card, Exam City, Date and Shift information for candidates who have not been included in the 17th September to 16th October examination list will be released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 20th September 2018. ‘CEN-02/2018 - Exam city, date and shift intimation for remaining candidates not scheduled till 16th October 2018 shall be live on 20.09.2018 (Level-1 posts’ read an important notice released just now by the Railway Recruitment Board Chandigarh on its official website - http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Candidates can login to their profile by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth at the below mentioned url and check if they have been allotted an exam date on or before 16th October 2018.

https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html

If Yes, they can download the e-Call Letter or Admit Card from their login profile and appear for the exam on the allotted date.

If Not, they must wait till 20th September and check their information once it’s released by the Indian Railways, Railway Recruitment Board.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
