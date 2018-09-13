English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB Admit Card, Exam City & Date for Remaining Candidates to be Released on 20th September 2018
Candidates who cannot find any information related to allotment of Exam City, Date and Shift currently must wait until Thursday, 20th September, next week, to know the details of their exam date, time and venue.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
RRB Admit Card, Exam City, Date and Shift information for candidates who have not been included in the 17th September to 16th October examination list will be released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 20th September 2018. ‘CEN-02/2018 - Exam city, date and shift intimation for remaining candidates not scheduled till 16th October 2018 shall be live on 20.09.2018 (Level-1 posts’ read an important notice released just now by the Railway Recruitment Board Chandigarh on its official website - http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
Candidates who cannot find any information related to allotment of Exam City, Date and Shift currently must wait until Thursday, 20th September, next week, to know the details of their exam date, time and venue.
Candidates can login to their profile by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth at the below mentioned url and check if they have been allotted an exam date on or before 16th October 2018.
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html
If Yes, they can download the e-Call Letter or Admit Card from their login profile and appear for the exam on the allotted date.
If Not, they must wait till 20th September and check their information once it’s released by the Indian Railways, Railway Recruitment Board.
Candidates who cannot find any information related to allotment of Exam City, Date and Shift currently must wait until Thursday, 20th September, next week, to know the details of their exam date, time and venue.
Candidates can login to their profile by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth at the below mentioned url and check if they have been allotted an exam date on or before 16th October 2018.
https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html
If Yes, they can download the e-Call Letter or Admit Card from their login profile and appear for the exam on the allotted date.
If Not, they must wait till 20th September and check their information once it’s released by the Indian Railways, Railway Recruitment Board.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Premier League: Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah in Spotlight as Struggling Stars Clash
- The Colorful Apple iPhone XR Hasn't Exactly Been Designed to be Affordable
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
- Chennai Super Kings Superfan Gets His Wedding Invite Designed as Match Ticket
- SAFF Championship: Manvir Brace Helps India Trounce Pakistan to Setup Maldives Finale
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...