1-min read

RRB ALP 2014 Replacement Results out at rrbald.gov.in. Check Now

A total of 455 candidates have made it to the Replacement Panel list.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 29, 2018, 10:52 AM IST
Image for representation only.
RRB ALP 2014 Replacement Results for Standby List candidates have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board Allahabad, as per which, a list of candidates has been released who have been selected and placed on Replacement Panel provisionally for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP). A total of 455 candidates have made it to the Replacement Panel list. Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment process for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Cat-1 of CEN 01/2014 can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check RRB ALP 2014 Exams Replacement Results?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rrbald.gov.in/

Step 2 – Click on Result of Replacement Panels from Standby list for the post of ALP, Cat-1 under CEN 01/2014

Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number

Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it for further reference

Direct Link - http://rrbald.gov.in/docs/Result_Replacement_Panel_ALP_Cat_01_CEN%2001_2014.pdf

‘The appointment of the candidates shall be subject to being found suitable in all respects & in medical standards as per rules’ read the official statement. Thereby, the selected candidates must keep a tab on the official website to know more about the further process.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
