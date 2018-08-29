English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RRB ALP 2014 Replacement Results out at rrbald.gov.in. Check Now
A total of 455 candidates have made it to the Replacement Panel list. Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment process for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Cat-1 of CEN 01/2014 can now check their RRB ALP 2014 Replacement Results at rrbald.gov.in.
RRB ALP 2014 Replacement Results for Standby List candidates have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board Allahabad, as per which, a list of candidates has been released who have been selected and placed on Replacement Panel provisionally for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP). A total of 455 candidates have made it to the Replacement Panel list. Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment process for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Cat-1 of CEN 01/2014 can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check RRB ALP 2014 Exams Replacement Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rrbald.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on Result of Replacement Panels from Standby list for the post of ALP, Cat-1 under CEN 01/2014
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it for further reference
Direct Link - http://rrbald.gov.in/docs/Result_Replacement_Panel_ALP_Cat_01_CEN%2001_2014.pdf
‘The appointment of the candidates shall be subject to being found suitable in all respects & in medical standards as per rules’ read the official statement. Thereby, the selected candidates must keep a tab on the official website to know more about the further process.
‘The appointment of the candidates shall be subject to being found suitable in all respects & in medical standards as per rules’ read the official statement. Thereby, the selected candidates must keep a tab on the official website to know more about the further process.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
