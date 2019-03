RRB ALP 2nd CBT Scorecard 2019 Released at rbalp.digialm.com. Result Link to be Disabled Soon; Check

The RRB ALP scorecards for second computer-based test have been released online. The candidates who had appeared for the RRB ALP exam in January-February can download their 2nd CBT Scorecard from the official websites of the railway recruitment boards. The RRB scores will be available on the RRB ALP login at r rbalp.digialm.com . The result link for RRB ALP will be disabled on March 25 at 11.59 pm.Step 1. Visit the official websites of respective RRBs or click on the direct link aboveStep 2. Enter your registration number or exam detailsStep 3. Click on ‘submit’Step 4. Your will get the RRB ALP scorecard.Step 5. Download it and keep a print-out for future reference.The official statement released by the RRB ALP reads, "...it has been decided to publish candidate responses along with the final answer key; number of questions answered; questions ignored if any; provisional actual, prorated and normalised score for both Part A and Part B for information of candidates.”The RRBs are preparing the shortlist for Aptitude Test and the result containing shortlisted candidates for Aptitude Test for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot is likely to be published on or before April 6. The aptitude test will be held on April 16, but the date has not been confirmed by the RRBs.