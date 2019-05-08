Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

RRB ALP Admit Card 2019: Railway Board Released Admit Card at rrbalp.digialm.com for IInd Phase of Online Exam

The RRB ALP Admit Card 2019 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards on its official website rrbalp.digialm.com.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 8, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
RRB ALP Admit Card 2019: Railway Board Released Admit Card at rrbalp.digialm.com for IInd Phase of Online Exam
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RRB ALP Admit Card 2019| The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has released the admit card for Railway ALP technician aptitude test of the second phase. The RRB ALP technician admit card 2019 is available at the Railway Recruitment Board’s official website rrbalp.digialm.com. The Railway Recruitment Boards RRB has also released the travel pass for the second phase Railway ALP technician aptitude test (as applicable).

So, candidates who are appearing for the Railway ALP technician aptitude test are suggested to download both 2019 Railway ALP Aptitude Admit Card and the travel pass depending on its applicability at the earliest. Candidates can download the 2019 Railway ALP Aptitude Test Admit Card for the second phase from the official exam conducting authority RRB’s homepage with the help of below-listed steps:

How to download Railway ALP Aptitude Test Admit Card 2019:
1- Visit the Railway recruitment boards (RRB) official website rrbalp.digialm.com
2- On the candidate login window, enter your registration number and date of birth
3- Click on the login button
4- Your 2019 Railway ALP Aptitude Test Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of Railway ALP Aptitude Test Admit Card 2019 as candidates are required to show the same at their respective exam centre. As per the instruction, attach a photograph and put a signature at the appropriate space given on the Railway ALP technical Aptitude Test Admit Card 2019.

The Railway ALP Aptitude Test will be conducted in computer-based format and no negative marking scheme is practised. The second round of online of Railway ALP Aptitude Test is scheduled for May 10 (Friday). Earlier, the RRBs have released a revised result for the second ALP exam after detecting errors in the official answer key.
Loading...
