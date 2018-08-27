English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RRB ALP Admit Card for 30th August CBTs Released, Download Now
As per the official website, the Admit Cards will be made available 4 days prior the exam date allotted to the registered candidates.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RRB ALP Admit Card 2018 for 30th August Computer Based Test has been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on their respective official websites.
As per the official website, the Admit Cards will be made available 4 days prior the exam date allotted to the registered candidates. Thereby, candidates who have been allotted CBT date for 30th August can follow the instructions below, choose their exam date and download their Admit Card Now.
How to download RRB ALP Admit Card 2018 for 30th August CBT?
Step 1 – Visit the official RRB website, eg - http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on Login Link for E-Call Letter, Exam City and Date intimation and SC/ST Travel pass
Step 3 – Enter your User ID/Registration Number, Password, and Login
Step 4 – Check your Exam date and City details and download e-Call Letter
Direct Link - https://dc4g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html
The Ministry of Railways is organizing the Stage I – Computer Based Tests for the recruitment of Technicians and Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) to fill 64000 vacancies in various Railway Recruitment Boards across the country. The Stage I CBTs began on 9th August, this month, and will conclude next month on 4th September 2018.
Candidates who are yet to appear for the CBT can practice Mock Tests (as given in the url below) to get familiar with the exam pattern and master timelines.
Mock Test Direct Link - https://dc4g22.digialm.com/OnlineAssessment/index.html?1907@@M2
Candidates will be given 60 minutes to attempt a total of 75 questions as per the below sections:
Mathematics – 20
General Intelligence and Reasoning – 25
General Science – 20
General Awareness and Current Affairs – 10
Also Watch
As per the official website, the Admit Cards will be made available 4 days prior the exam date allotted to the registered candidates. Thereby, candidates who have been allotted CBT date for 30th August can follow the instructions below, choose their exam date and download their Admit Card Now.
How to download RRB ALP Admit Card 2018 for 30th August CBT?
Step 1 – Visit the official RRB website, eg - http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on Login Link for E-Call Letter, Exam City and Date intimation and SC/ST Travel pass
Step 3 – Enter your User ID/Registration Number, Password, and Login
Step 4 – Check your Exam date and City details and download e-Call Letter
Direct Link - https://dc4g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html
The Ministry of Railways is organizing the Stage I – Computer Based Tests for the recruitment of Technicians and Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) to fill 64000 vacancies in various Railway Recruitment Boards across the country. The Stage I CBTs began on 9th August, this month, and will conclude next month on 4th September 2018.
Candidates who are yet to appear for the CBT can practice Mock Tests (as given in the url below) to get familiar with the exam pattern and master timelines.
Mock Test Direct Link - https://dc4g22.digialm.com/OnlineAssessment/index.html?1907@@M2
Candidates will be given 60 minutes to attempt a total of 75 questions as per the below sections:
Mathematics – 20
General Intelligence and Reasoning – 25
General Science – 20
General Awareness and Current Affairs – 10
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asus Zenfone 5Z Gets Major Software Update: Face Unlock, Camera Improvements And More
- Danny Boyle Quit James Bond Film Over Refusing to Kill 007
- Hima Das - From Dreaming of Airplanes to Flying into the Record Books
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose with Their ‘Beautiful Boy’ in New Photo
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...