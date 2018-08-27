GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

RRB ALP Admit Card for 30th August CBTs Released, Download Now

As per the official website, the Admit Cards will be made available 4 days prior the exam date allotted to the registered candidates.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 27, 2018, 11:08 AM IST
RRB ALP Admit Card 2018 for 30th August Computer Based Test has been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on their respective official websites.

As per the official website, the Admit Cards will be made available 4 days prior the exam date allotted to the registered candidates. Thereby, candidates who have been allotted CBT date for 30th August can follow the instructions below, choose their exam date and download their Admit Card Now.

How to download RRB ALP Admit Card 2018 for 30th August CBT?

Step 1 – Visit the official RRB website, eg - http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on Login Link for E-Call Letter, Exam City and Date intimation and SC/ST Travel pass
Step 3 – Enter your User ID/Registration Number, Password, and Login
Step 4 – Check your Exam date and City details and download e-Call Letter

Direct Link - https://dc4g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html

The Ministry of Railways is organizing the Stage I – Computer Based Tests for the recruitment of Technicians and Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) to fill 64000 vacancies in various Railway Recruitment Boards across the country. The Stage I CBTs began on 9th August, this month, and will conclude next month on 4th September 2018.

Candidates who are yet to appear for the CBT can practice Mock Tests (as given in the url below) to get familiar with the exam pattern and master timelines.

Mock Test Direct Link - https://dc4g22.digialm.com/OnlineAssessment/index.html?1907@@M2

Candidates will be given 60 minutes to attempt a total of 75 questions as per the below sections:

Mathematics – 20
General Intelligence and Reasoning – 25
General Science – 20
General Awareness and Current Affairs – 10

Read full article
