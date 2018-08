RRB ALP Admit Card for 30th August CBTs Released, Download Now

RRB ALP Admit Card 2018 for 30th August Computer Based Test has been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on their respective official websites.As per the official website, the Admit Cards will be made available 4 days prior the exam date allotted to the registered candidates. Thereby, candidates who have been allotted CBT date for 30th August can follow the instructions below, choose their exam date and download their Admit Card Now.Step 1 – Visit the official RRB website, eg - http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on Login Link for E-Call Letter, Exam City and Date intimation and SC/ST Travel passStep 3 – Enter your User ID/Registration Number, Password, and LoginStep 4 – Check your Exam date and City details and download e-Call LetterDirect Link - https://dc4g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html The Ministry of Railways is organizing the Stage I – Computer Based Tests for the recruitment of Technicians and Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) to fill 64000 vacancies in various Railway Recruitment Boards across the country. The Stage I CBTs began on 9th August, this month, and will conclude next month on 4th September 2018.Candidates who are yet to appear for the CBT can practice Mock Tests (as given in the url below) to get familiar with the exam pattern and master timelines.Mock Test Direct Link - https://dc4g22.digialm.com/OnlineAssessment/index.html?1907@@M2 Candidates will be given 60 minutes to attempt a total of 75 questions as per the below sections:Mathematics – 20General Intelligence and Reasoning – 25General Science – 20General Awareness and Current Affairs – 10