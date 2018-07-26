GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

RRB ALP and Technician Recruitment 2018 Exam Pattern & Syllabus Declared

Check exam city & date now!

Contributor Content

Updated:July 26, 2018, 12:29 PM IST
RRB ALP and Technician Recruitment 2018 Exam Pattern & Syllabus Declared
(Image: News18.com)
RRB ALP and Technician Recruitment 2018 exam pattern and syllabus has been declared by the Railway Recruitment Boards on their respective regional websites like - rrbcdg.gov.in.

The section-wise marks for 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician (CEN 01/2018) posts have been provided on the official website of RRB as per which the examination will comprise of 4 sections viz Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science and General awareness and Current Affairs.

The total number of questions in the CBT will be 75 and candidates will be given 1 hour to attempt the same.

The examination will be segregated with 20 questions for Mathematics, 25 questions for General Intelligence and Reasoning, 20 questions for General Science and 10 questions for General Awareness and Current Affairs.

Candidates can visit the official RRBs websites to read the detailed notification or click on the below mentioned url:
http://rrbcdg.gov.in/Notice-Section-wise-marks.pdf

The link for the examination city and date intimation for 1st stage of CBT 2018 has also been activated on the official website of RRB. Candidates can check the same by following the instructions given below:

How to check RRB Recruitment Examination City and Date for 1st stage of CBT 2018?

Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://rrbcdg.gov.in/
Step 2 - Click on link 'CEN-01/2018-Click here for City and Date intimation and SC/ST Travel Pass'
Step 3 - Enter details like User Id (Registration Number) and password
Step 4 - Click on Login
Step 5 - Download the details and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html

The link for Mock Practice is also available on the official website, however it is not activated as yet, candidates are advised to keep a check on the website on the same.

