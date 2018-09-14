GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RRB ALP Answer Key Released, Objection Tracker Live, Know How to Check Your Answers

RRB will release Final Answer Keys after Objection Management of the challenges raised by the candidates till 18th September 2018. Candidates must know that the RRB ALP Technician Answer Key released today is provisional and only Final Answer Keys will be utilized for Evaluation purpose.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 14, 2018, 9:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RRB ALP Answer Key Released, Objection Tracker Live, Know How to Check Your Answers
Picture for representation.
Loading...
RRB ALP Answer Key for Railways Group C Examination 2018 has just been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. RRB has released the Provisional Answer Keys for RRB ALP and Technician Exam organized in the month of August/September 2018. The Objection Process has also begun on the official website, thereby, candidates who had appeared for the RRB ALP/Technician Exam 2018 must download the provisional answer keys from the url given below and submit objections (if any) on or before Tuesday, 18th September 2018.

How to download RRB ALP Answer Key and Raise Objection?

Step 1 – Visit the below mentioned url:
https://cdn4.digialm.com/EForms/html/form57281/Instruction.html
Step 2 – Click on ‘Login to raise Objections’
Step 3 – Enter your User Id/Registration Id and User Password/Date of Birth to Login
Step 4 – Download the Answer Keys
Step 5 – The correct answers are marked with Green Tick, therefore, to raise an objection you must file your concern in only against questions and their respective alternatives in English language only

Direct Link - https://cdn4.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html

RRB will release Final Answer Keys after Objection Management of the challenges raised by the candidates till 18th September 2018. Candidates must know that the RRB ALP Technician Answer Key released today is provisional and only Final Answer Keys will be utilized for Evaluation purpose.

How to check Candidate’s Response/Answers during RRB ALP Technician Exam 2018?

The status of the questions and candidate answers/responses will also show in the Question view on the right side of the question, i.e. whether the candidate answered a particular question or not, as well as the option chosen at the time of exam.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

ABVP Bags Three Out of Four Top Posts in DUSU Elections, NSUI Alleges EVM Fraud

ABVP Bags Three Out of Four Top Posts in DUSU Elections, NSUI Alleges EVM Fraud

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...