RRB ALP Answer Key Released, Objection Tracker Live, Know How to Check Your Answers

RRB ALP Answer Key for Railways Group C Examination 2018 has just been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. RRB has released the Provisional Answer Keys for RRB ALP and Technician Exam organized in the month of August/September 2018. The Objection Process has also begun on the official website, thereby, candidates who had appeared for the RRB ALP/Technician Exam 2018 must download the provisional answer keys from the url given below and submit objections (if any) on or before Tuesday, 18th September 2018.Step 1 – Visit the below mentioned url:Step 2 – Click on ‘Login to raise Objections’Step 3 – Enter your User Id/Registration Id and User Password/Date of Birth to LoginStep 4 – Download the Answer KeysStep 5 – The correct answers are marked with Green Tick, therefore, to raise an objection you must file your concern in only against questions and their respective alternatives in English language onlyRRB will release Final Answer Keys after Objection Management of the challenges raised by the candidates till 18th September 2018. Candidates must know that the RRB ALP Technician Answer Key released today is provisional and only Final Answer Keys will be utilized for Evaluation purpose.The status of the questions and candidate answers/responses will also show in the Question view on the right side of the question, i.e. whether the candidate answered a particular question or not, as well as the option chosen at the time of exam.