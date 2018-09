RRB ALP & Technician Vacancies Increased; Modification Link for Refund to be Live from Tomorrow

RRB ALP & Technician Vacancies have been increased by the Indian Railways. Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued a latest notification confirming the same today, as per which, the total number of vacancies for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot and various other Technician posts have been increased to a total of 64,371 viz 27795 for ALP and 36576 for Technicians.The Railway Recruitment Board had originally advertised 26,502 total vacancies for RRB Group C Recruitment 2018; and had increased the same to 60,000 in August 2018. However, today the Indian Railways has further increased the number of vacancies to 64,371 against Advertisement Number CEN 01/2018.The RRBs have also released details about RRB/Railway/Post Exam Trade and Confirmation/Modification of Bank Account Details for Refund which can be checked at the url given below: http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/images/Notice_on_Revsied_Vacancy_Selection_of_RRB_Rly_Posts_21_09_18.pdf Candidates who wish to modify the above mentioned details must do so from tomorrow i.e. 22nd September 2018, 11am onwards till 1st October 2018, 11:59pm.Candidates can also see the revised vacancy details RRB wise at the above notification.