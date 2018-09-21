GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RRB ALP & Technician Vacancies Increased; Modification Link for Refund to be Live from Tomorrow

Candidates who wish to modify the above mentioned details must do so from tomorrow i.e. 22nd September 2018, 11am onwards till 1st October 2018, 11:59pm.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 21, 2018, 5:25 PM IST
RRB ALP & Technician Vacancies have been increased by the Indian Railways. Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued a latest notification confirming the same today, as per which, the total number of vacancies for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot and various other Technician posts have been increased to a total of 64,371 viz 27795 for ALP and 36576 for Technicians.

The Railway Recruitment Board had originally advertised 26,502 total vacancies for RRB Group C Recruitment 2018; and had increased the same to 60,000 in August 2018. However, today the Indian Railways has further increased the number of vacancies to 64,371 against Advertisement Number CEN 01/2018.

The RRBs have also released details about RRB/Railway/Post Exam Trade and Confirmation/Modification of Bank Account Details for Refund which can be checked at the url given below: http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/images/Notice_on_Revsied_Vacancy_Selection_of_RRB_Rly_Posts_21_09_18.pdf
Candidates can also see the revised vacancy details RRB wise at the above notification.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
