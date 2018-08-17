English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RRB ALP & Technician (CEN 01/2018) Exam for 17th August 2018 Postponed for Kerala, Notification Released at rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in, Check Now
The examination for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician was scheduled to take place on Friday, however, as per the official notification the examination is postponed in all the centers in the state of Kerala due to heavy rain and floods.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
RRB ALP Technician (CEN 01/2018) Exam for 17th August 2018 has been postponed in Kerala by the Railway Recruitment Board, Thiruvananthapuram.
A notification in regards to the same has been released on its official website - rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in. The examination for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician was scheduled to take place on Friday, however, as per the official notification the examination is postponed in all the centers in the state of Kerala due to heavy rain and floods.
The 1st stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) is taking place in 3 shifts and the pattern of the questions is the same for all shifts.
Candidates appearing for the 1st stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to get further updates on the revised date.
The revised date of the examination will be announced soon by RRB on its official website.
Candidates can read the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/assets/pdf/Notice1.pdf
It must be noted that examination in other states will take place as per the schedule despite State holiday being declared in various states on the sad demise of Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
