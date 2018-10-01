English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB ALP Technician Exam 2018: Edit Option Live Now, Modify Qualification, RRB, Post Preference by 6th October 2018
Candidates can update HSC (10+2) in Physics and Maths, Diploma/Degree, more than one ITI trade in their application forms, however, they must have acquired these qualifications on or before 31-03-2018, the closing date of CEN 01/2018.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
Loading...
RRB ALP Technician Exam 2018 Edit Option is live again on the official websites of Regional Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). Candidates who have qualified for the second stage CBT can modify their qualification details, select RRB and submit Post Preference on or before 6th October 2018, 11:59PM.
Candidates can update HSC (10+2) in Physics and Maths, Diploma/Degree, more than one ITI trade in their application forms, however, they must have acquired these qualifications on or before 31-03-2018, the closing date of CEN 01/2018.
The eligible candidates who have so far not administered their choices can login to their profiles and update additional qualification details, select the relevant Railway Recruitment Board, fill priority number as per their preferred post and select exam trade.
Candidates who have already submitted their RRB and Post Preference but intend to add additional qualification can do so by logging in to their profile. They’ll be able to undertake this action ‘only once’ via an OTP.
Candidates can read the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/Modified%20Notice%20on%20additional%20qualifications%20and%20Modification%20Dt%2029-09-2018.pdf
Candidates can update HSC (10+2) in Physics and Maths, Diploma/Degree, more than one ITI trade in their application forms, however, they must have acquired these qualifications on or before 31-03-2018, the closing date of CEN 01/2018.
The eligible candidates who have so far not administered their choices can login to their profiles and update additional qualification details, select the relevant Railway Recruitment Board, fill priority number as per their preferred post and select exam trade.
Candidates who have already submitted their RRB and Post Preference but intend to add additional qualification can do so by logging in to their profile. They’ll be able to undertake this action ‘only once’ via an OTP.
Candidates can read the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/Modified%20Notice%20on%20additional%20qualifications%20and%20Modification%20Dt%2029-09-2018.pdf
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Messi is Always to Blame': Maradona Advises Argentina Star Against Return to National Team
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar Pay Their Last Respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor
- OPINION| Anandiben Patel Advised Schoolgirls to Make 'Perfect Daal'. Really, Now?
- My Sympathies are With Tanushree Dutta But I Know Nothing About It: Daisy Shah
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...