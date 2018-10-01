RRB ALP Technician Exam 2018: Edit Option Live Now, Modify Qualification, RRB, Post Preference by 6th October 2018

RRB ALP Technician Exam 2018 Edit Option is live again on the official websites of Regional Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). Candidates who have qualified for the second stage CBT can modify their qualification details, select RRB and submit Post Preference on or before 6th October 2018, 11:59PM.Candidates can update HSC (10+2) in Physics and Maths, Diploma/Degree, more than one ITI trade in their application forms, however, they must have acquired these qualifications on or before 31-03-2018, the closing date of CEN 01/2018.The eligible candidates who have so far not administered their choices can login to their profiles and update additional qualification details, select the relevant Railway Recruitment Board, fill priority number as per their preferred post and select exam trade.Candidates who have already submitted their RRB and Post Preference but intend to add additional qualification can do so by logging in to their profile. They’ll be able to undertake this action ‘only once’ via an OTP.Candidates can read the official notification at the below mentioned url:http://rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/Modified%20Notice%20on%20additional%20qualifications%20and%20Modification%20Dt%2029-09-2018.pdf