GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RRB ALP & Technician Group ‘C’ Admit Card for 17th August Exam released at rrbmumbai.gov.in, Download Now

The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to take place on 17th August 2018. Candidates appearing for the recruitment for the post of RRB ALP and Technician Group ‘C’ posts must visit the official website to download the admit card

Contributor Content

Updated:August 13, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RRB ALP & Technician Group ‘C’ Admit Card for 17th August Exam released at rrbmumbai.gov.in, Download Now
Image for representation only.
Loading...
RRB ALP & Technician Group ‘C’ Admit Card for 17th August 2018 exam has been released today i.e. 13th August 2018 by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of India on its official website - rrbmumbai.gov.in.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to take place on 17th August 2018. Candidates appearing for the recruitment for the post of RRB ALP and Technician Group ‘C’ posts must visit the official website to download the admit card by following the instructions given below

How to download RRB Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician Admit Card for 17th August 2018 exam?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://rrbmumbai.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Click here to view important notice regarding e-call letter download’ on the home page
Step 3 – Other link ‘https://dc4g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html’will be available on the PDF page’
Step 4 – Click on the above mentioned link
Step 5 – Enter your registration number and date of birth as password
Step 6 – Click on Login
Step 7 – Admit card will display on the screen
Step 8 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - https://dc4g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...