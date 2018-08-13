English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RRB ALP & Technician Group ‘C’ Admit Card for 17th August Exam released at rrbmumbai.gov.in, Download Now
The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to take place on 17th August 2018. Candidates appearing for the recruitment for the post of RRB ALP and Technician Group ‘C’ posts must visit the official website to download the admit card
Image for representation only.
Loading...
RRB ALP & Technician Group ‘C’ Admit Card for 17th August 2018 exam has been released today i.e. 13th August 2018 by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of India on its official website - rrbmumbai.gov.in.
The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to take place on 17th August 2018. Candidates appearing for the recruitment for the post of RRB ALP and Technician Group ‘C’ posts must visit the official website to download the admit card by following the instructions given below
How to download RRB Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician Admit Card for 17th August 2018 exam?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://rrbmumbai.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Click here to view important notice regarding e-call letter download’ on the home page
Step 3 – Other link ‘https://dc4g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html’will be available on the PDF page’
Step 4 – Click on the above mentioned link
Step 5 – Enter your registration number and date of birth as password
Step 6 – Click on Login
Step 7 – Admit card will display on the screen
Step 8 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://dc4g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html
Also Watch
The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to take place on 17th August 2018. Candidates appearing for the recruitment for the post of RRB ALP and Technician Group ‘C’ posts must visit the official website to download the admit card by following the instructions given below
How to download RRB Group ‘C’ ALP & Technician Admit Card for 17th August 2018 exam?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://rrbmumbai.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Click here to view important notice regarding e-call letter download’ on the home page
Step 3 – Other link ‘https://dc4g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html’will be available on the PDF page’
Step 4 – Click on the above mentioned link
Step 5 – Enter your registration number and date of birth as password
Step 6 – Click on Login
Step 7 – Admit card will display on the screen
Step 8 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://dc4g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html
Also Watch
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- How Actors are Getting Their Fans to Contribute to the Kerala CM's Flood Relief Fund
- Not Janhvi Kapoor, Sister Khushi Steals the Show at Dhadak Success Bash; See Pics
- Bigg Boss 12 Promo: Salman Khan Takes On a Professor Avatar to Educate Some Unusual Students
- Every Big Bollywood Producer Wants to Launch Suhana Khan, But Who Will Shah Rukh Khan Pick?
- Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe: Here is What Kriti Sanon Has In Store for You in Stree
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...