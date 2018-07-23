English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RRB ALP & Technician Recruitment 2018 Exam Date: 1st Stage CBT on 9th August 2018
The activation link for the Exam City, Date and Session for the candidates will also be available from 26th July 2018 on the regional websites of RRB.
RRB ALP & Technician Recruitment 2018 1st Stage CBT Exam date has been released by Railway Recruitment Board on regional websites. As per the official notification the Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment of ALP & Technicians is scheduled to take place on 9th August 2018. The Mock link for 1st stage of CBT is scheduled to be made live on 26th July 2018 and candidates will be able to download the e-Call letter 4 days prior to the Computer Based Test (CBT) on the official website of RRB.
The duration of CBT will be of 60 minutes for general candidates and 80 minutes for PWD candidates. It will consist of 75 multiple choice questions and there will be negative marking (1/3rd) for every incorrect answer.
