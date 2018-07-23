GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RRB ALP & Technician Recruitment 2018 Exam Date: 1st Stage CBT on 9th August 2018

The activation link for the Exam City, Date and Session for the candidates will also be available from 26th July 2018 on the regional websites of RRB.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 23, 2018, 1:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RRB ALP & Technician Recruitment 2018 Exam Date: 1st Stage CBT on 9th August 2018
Image for representation only.
RRB ALP & Technician Recruitment 2018 1st Stage CBT Exam date has been released by Railway Recruitment Board on regional websites. As per the official notification the Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment of ALP & Technicians is scheduled to take place on 9th August 2018. The Mock link for 1st stage of CBT is scheduled to be made live on 26th July 2018 and candidates will be able to download the e-Call letter 4 days prior to the Computer Based Test (CBT) on the official website of RRB.

The activation link for the Exam City, Date and Session for the candidates will also be available from 26th July 2018 on the regional websites of RRB.

Candidates who had applied for the post of ALP & Technician 2018 can read the official notification as given in the below mentioned url:

http://rrbajmer.gov.in/Upload_PDF/636677922616311939.pdf
The duration of CBT will be of 60 minutes for general candidates and 80 minutes for PWD candidates. It will consist of 75 multiple choice questions and there will be negative marking (1/3rd) for every incorrect answer.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...