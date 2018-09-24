GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RRB ALP Technician Recruitment 2018 Help Desk: Forgot Registration Number? Click here to Know

In order to undertake any process the candidates need to Login to their profile using their Registration Number which was allotted to them at the time of online application process.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 24, 2018, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RRB ALP Technician Recruitment 2018 Help Desk: Forgot Registration Number? Click here to Know
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
Loading...
RRB ALP Technician Recruitment 2018 RRB and Exam Trade Selection, RRB wise Post Preference, Objection Tracking, Modification of Bank Details for Fee Refund and various other processes are going on currently as the Second stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) for RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Recruitment 2018 is approaching.

However, to undertake any process the candidates need to Login to their profile using their Registration Number which was allotted to them at the time of online application process.

But what if you have lost your Registration Number? Worry not, the RRBs have released a link from where you just need to select your Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) you have applied from, enter your details and retrieve your Registration Number.
How to find RRB ALP Technician Recruitment 2018 Registration Number?

Step 1 – Visit the official website of your RRB, eg: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on CEN-01/2018 - Click here - forgot Registration ID (ALP & Technicians)
Step 3 – Enter details viz – your Date of Birth, Email ID, Mobile Number and Aadhaar Id, enter captcha code and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your RRB ALP Technician Recruitment 2018 Registration ID and print it for further reference

Direct Link - http://rrb2.rly-rect-appn.in/alptech2017_forgot/forgot_registration.php?id=6

RRBs have also launched a Help Desk for RRB ALP Technician Recruitment 2018 with a plethora of FAQs ranging from ‘Can I Choose Two RRBs’ to ‘I have qualification of only ITI/NAC, what is my Exam Trade?’, and many other. Candidates can get their queries answered at Help Desk at the following url:

http://www.recruit-app.com/rrb_helpdesk/contact_uat.php
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...