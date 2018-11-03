GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RRB ALP Technician Result 2018 Declared at rrcb.gov.in. How to Check

The RRB ALP Technician CBT examinations were held online in 440 centres spread over the country. The first stage of RRB ALP Technician CBT examinations were held from August 9, 2018 to September 4, 2018, in which a total of over 36 lakh (36,47,541) candidates appeared.

November 3, 2018
RRB ALP Technician Result 2018 Declared at rrcb.gov.in. How to Check
RRB ALP Technician Result 2018 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the first stage RRB Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and Technicians result on Saturday. The first stage of RRB ALP Technician Computer Based Test (CBT) was declared on November 2, 2018 (Friday) on its official website at rrcb.gov.in.
As many as 5,88,605 candidates have qualified in the first stage to appear for the second stage examination. The first stage of RRB ALP Technician CBT examinations were held from August 9, 2018 to September 4, 2018, in which a total of over 36 lakh (36,47,541) candidates appeared.

The RRB ALP Technician CBT examinations were held online in 440 centres spread over the country.

Candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Tests and indicated the RRB of their choice can view their individual score by logging in through the link provided in the official website of the RRB they have opted for.

The regional websites to check your RRB ALP Technician result 2018 at:

1. RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
2. RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
3. RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
4. RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
5. RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
6. RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
7. RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
8. RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)
9. RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
10. RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
11. RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)
12. RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)
13. RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)
14. RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
15. RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
16. RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
17. RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
18. RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
19. RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
20. RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

How to check your RRB ALP Technician CBT result 2018:

Step 1. Visit the official website of rrcb.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the appropriate regional portal

Step 3. Fill in the required details

Step 4. Once your RRB ALP Technician CBT result 2018 appears, download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.

The candidates who qualify in the first stage will be required to attend the 2nd stage examination scheduled from December 12 to 14, 2018. Candidates can download their examination city intimation 10 days prior to the actual day of the examination. E-call letter will be available 4 days prior to the examination date.

Candidates will also be informed to download their E-call letter through SMS, e-mail and also notice on the website of RRB.
