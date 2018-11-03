English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018 Released @ Railway Recruitment Board Websites, Check Now
RRB ALP Technician Result 2018 | Those who had appeared for the examination are advised to visit their respective regional websites to check and download their RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018 online.
Representative photo.
Loading...
RRB ALP Technician Result 2018 | The Railway Recruitment Control Board Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians 1st Stage CBT Result 2018 was declared on the regional websites of the RRB today (November 2).
Those who had appeared for the examination are advised to visit their respective regional websites to check and download their RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018 online.
The candidates who qualify the First Stage CBT will become eligible to appear for the RRB ALP, Technician Second Stage CBT. The examination for the ALP, Technician Second Stage CBT will be held from December 12 to 14.
The Indian Railways, had conducted the the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) from August 9 to September 4 this year for 47.56 lakh candidates. The Boards have now released the list of candidates shortlisted for Second Stage CBT for each RRB.
All RRBs (including RRB Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai, Patna etc.) that are part of the ALP and Technician recruitment process, had released the answer keys and the candidates where given chance to raise objections on the official answers chosen by the Boards.
RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018: Links to download
RRB Ahmedabad ALP Result 2018 PDF
RRB Ajmer ALP Result PDF 2018
RRB Allahabad ALP Result 2018 PDF
RRB Bhubaneswar ALP Result 2018 PDF
RRB Bhopal ALP Result 2018 PDF
RRB Bilaspur ALP Result 2018
RRB Chandigarh ALP Result 2018
RRB Guwahati ALP Result 2018
RRB Gorakhpur ALP Result 2018
RRB Kolkata ALP Result 2018
RRB Chennai ALP Result 2018
RRB Patna ALP Result 2018
RRB Ranchi ALP Result 2018
RRB Bangalore ALP Result 2018
RRB Secunderabad ALP Result 2018
RRB Mumbai ALP Result 2018
RRB Muzaffarpur ALP Result 2018
RRB Siliguri ALP Result 2018
RRB Jammu ALP Result 2018
RRB Thiruvananthapuram ALP Result
Those who had appeared for the examination are advised to visit their respective regional websites to check and download their RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018 online.
The candidates who qualify the First Stage CBT will become eligible to appear for the RRB ALP, Technician Second Stage CBT. The examination for the ALP, Technician Second Stage CBT will be held from December 12 to 14.
The Indian Railways, had conducted the the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) from August 9 to September 4 this year for 47.56 lakh candidates. The Boards have now released the list of candidates shortlisted for Second Stage CBT for each RRB.
All RRBs (including RRB Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai, Patna etc.) that are part of the ALP and Technician recruitment process, had released the answer keys and the candidates where given chance to raise objections on the official answers chosen by the Boards.
RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018: Links to download
RRB Ahmedabad ALP Result 2018 PDF
RRB Ajmer ALP Result PDF 2018
RRB Allahabad ALP Result 2018 PDF
RRB Bhubaneswar ALP Result 2018 PDF
RRB Bhopal ALP Result 2018 PDF
RRB Bilaspur ALP Result 2018
RRB Chandigarh ALP Result 2018
RRB Guwahati ALP Result 2018
RRB Gorakhpur ALP Result 2018
RRB Kolkata ALP Result 2018
RRB Chennai ALP Result 2018
RRB Patna ALP Result 2018
RRB Ranchi ALP Result 2018
RRB Bangalore ALP Result 2018
RRB Secunderabad ALP Result 2018
RRB Mumbai ALP Result 2018
RRB Muzaffarpur ALP Result 2018
RRB Siliguri ALP Result 2018
RRB Jammu ALP Result 2018
RRB Thiruvananthapuram ALP Result
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- HIL to Return in New 5-a-side Look in 2019 for Both Men, Women
- To do Well at Olympics, India Have to Win at Sports Like Swimming, Says Olympic Champ Stephanie Rice
- Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner! From Girl Next Door to Victoria’s Secret Angel in Pics
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...