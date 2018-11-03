GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018 Released @ Railway Recruitment Board Websites, Check Now

RRB ALP Technician Result 2018 | Those who had appeared for the examination are advised to visit their respective regional websites to check and download their RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018 online.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2018, 9:17 AM IST
RRB ALP Technician Result 2018 | The Railway Recruitment Control Board Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians 1st Stage CBT Result 2018 was declared on the regional websites of the RRB today (November 2).

Those who had appeared for the examination are advised to visit their respective regional websites to check and download their RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018 online.

The candidates who qualify the First Stage CBT will become eligible to appear for the RRB ALP, Technician Second Stage CBT. The examination for the ALP, Technician Second Stage CBT will be held from December 12 to 14.

The Indian Railways, had conducted the the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) from August 9 to September 4 this year for 47.56 lakh candidates. The Boards have now released the list of candidates shortlisted for Second Stage CBT for each RRB.

All RRBs (including RRB Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai, Patna etc.) that are part of the ALP and Technician recruitment process, had released the answer keys and the candidates where given chance to raise objections on the official answers chosen by the Boards.

RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018: Links to download

RRB Ahmedabad ALP Result 2018 PDF
RRB Ajmer ALP Result PDF 2018
RRB Allahabad ALP Result 2018 PDF
RRB Bhubaneswar ALP Result 2018 PDF
RRB Bhopal ALP Result 2018 PDF
RRB Bilaspur ALP Result 2018
RRB Chandigarh ALP Result 2018
RRB Guwahati ALP Result 2018
RRB Gorakhpur ALP Result 2018
RRB Kolkata ALP Result 2018
RRB Chennai ALP Result 2018
RRB Patna ALP Result 2018
RRB Ranchi ALP Result 2018
RRB Bangalore ALP Result 2018
RRB Secunderabad ALP Result 2018
RRB Mumbai ALP Result 2018
RRB Muzaffarpur ALP Result 2018
RRB Siliguri ALP Result 2018
RRB Jammu ALP Result 2018
RRB Thiruvananthapuram ALP Result
