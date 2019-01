RRB ALP Technician Second Stage 2019 Admit Card Released; Check Direct Link and Other Details Here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the 2nd stage CBT admit card for ALP & Technician posts. Candidates who have cleared the first stage CBT exam and will appear for 2nd stage CBT can download the admit card from the regional RRB sites- rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in, rrbajmer.gov.in, rrbpatna.gov.inRRB ALP & Technician 2018 exam will be conducted to fill up 64,371 posts out of which 27,795 assistant loco pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts.The mock test link is already activated for the candidates to appear in it. The admit cards for all the regions will be available at the regional sites of RRBs.The RRB ALP, Technicians exam is being conducted in two stages.The result of the RRB ALP, Technicians 1st Stage CBT is already released and the shortlisted candidates will now appear for 2nd Stage CBT exam which is scheduled to begin on January 21, 2019.1. Appearing candidates visit the official site of regional RRB.2. Click on the link available on the home page called ‘Stage 2 computer-based test – exam city and date intimation’.3. Enter your id and user password.4. Your admit card will be load on the screen5. Check the admit card download it and keep a printout of it for future reference.Regional RRB RRB Website LinkRRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Chennai: rrbchennagi.gov.in RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in RRB Bhopal; rrbbpl.nic.in RRB Bhubhaneshwar : rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Jammu : rrbjammu.gov.in RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in RRB Siliguri : rrbsiliguri.org RRB Thiruvananthapuram : rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in In the RRB ALP, Technicians recruitment notification 2018, the Railway Recruitment Board had mentioned that the initial pay scale of RRB Assistant Loco Pilot is Rs 19,900 which falls under Level 2 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix. Apart from the basic salary, the selected candidates will also get various perks and allowances.Basic salary - Rs 19,900Allowances offered House Rent Allowance/HRA (no HRA is given if the quarter is provided for residence)Dearness Allowance (DA) Running Allowance (Based on the distance travelled)Transport Allowance New Pension Scheme (10% Dedication) etc.There are some other perks and allowances offered to RRB ALP, however, it depends upon various conditions.