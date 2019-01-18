English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB ALP Technician Second Stage 2019 Admit Card Released; Check Direct Link and Other Details Here
RRB ALP & Technician 2018 exam will be conducted to fill up 64,371 posts out of which 27,795 assistant loco pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the 2nd stage CBT admit card for ALP & Technician posts. Candidates who have cleared the first stage CBT exam and will appear for 2nd stage CBT can download the admit card from the regional RRB sites- rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in, rrbajmer.gov.in, rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB ALP & Technician 2018 exam will be conducted to fill up 64,371 posts out of which 27,795 assistant loco pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts.
The mock test link is already activated for the candidates to appear in it. The admit cards for all the regions will be available at the regional sites of RRBs.
The RRB ALP, Technicians exam is being conducted in two stages.
The result of the RRB ALP, Technicians 1st Stage CBT is already released and the shortlisted candidates will now appear for 2nd Stage CBT exam which is scheduled to begin on January 21, 2019.
Steps to Download RRB ALP Admit Card 2018
1. Appearing candidates visit the official site of regional RRB.
2. Click on the link available on the home page called ‘Stage 2 computer-based test – exam city and date intimation’.
3. Enter your id and user password.
4. Your admit card will be load on the screen
5. Check the admit card download it and keep a printout of it for future reference.
Regional RRB RRB Website Link
RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Chennai: rrbchennagi.gov.in
RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bhopal; rrbbpl.nic.in
RRB Bhubhaneshwar : rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu :rrbjammu.gov.in
RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
RRB Siliguri :rrbsiliguri.org
RRB Thiruvananthapuram : rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
In the RRB ALP, Technicians recruitment notification 2018, the Railway Recruitment Board had mentioned that the initial pay scale of RRB Assistant Loco Pilot is Rs 19,900 which falls under Level 2 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix. Apart from the basic salary, the selected candidates will also get various perks and allowances.
RRB ALP Pay Structure 2018
Basic salary - Rs 19,900
Allowances offered House Rent Allowance/HRA (no HRA is given if the quarter is provided for residence)
Dearness Allowance (DA) Running Allowance (Based on the distance travelled)
Transport Allowance New Pension Scheme (10% Dedication) etc.
There are some other perks and allowances offered to RRB ALP, however, it depends upon various conditions.
RRB ALP & Technician 2018 exam will be conducted to fill up 64,371 posts out of which 27,795 assistant loco pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts.
The mock test link is already activated for the candidates to appear in it. The admit cards for all the regions will be available at the regional sites of RRBs.
The RRB ALP, Technicians exam is being conducted in two stages.
The result of the RRB ALP, Technicians 1st Stage CBT is already released and the shortlisted candidates will now appear for 2nd Stage CBT exam which is scheduled to begin on January 21, 2019.
Steps to Download RRB ALP Admit Card 2018
1. Appearing candidates visit the official site of regional RRB.
2. Click on the link available on the home page called ‘Stage 2 computer-based test – exam city and date intimation’.
3. Enter your id and user password.
4. Your admit card will be load on the screen
5. Check the admit card download it and keep a printout of it for future reference.
Regional RRB RRB Website Link
RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Chennai: rrbchennagi.gov.in
RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bhopal; rrbbpl.nic.in
RRB Bhubhaneshwar : rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu :rrbjammu.gov.in
RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
RRB Siliguri :rrbsiliguri.org
RRB Thiruvananthapuram : rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
In the RRB ALP, Technicians recruitment notification 2018, the Railway Recruitment Board had mentioned that the initial pay scale of RRB Assistant Loco Pilot is Rs 19,900 which falls under Level 2 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix. Apart from the basic salary, the selected candidates will also get various perks and allowances.
RRB ALP Pay Structure 2018
Basic salary - Rs 19,900
Allowances offered House Rent Allowance/HRA (no HRA is given if the quarter is provided for residence)
Dearness Allowance (DA) Running Allowance (Based on the distance travelled)
Transport Allowance New Pension Scheme (10% Dedication) etc.
There are some other perks and allowances offered to RRB ALP, however, it depends upon various conditions.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 4: Rajasthan vs Karnataka Headed for Tense Finish
- We Produced More Pace – Whatmore Basks in Historic Kerala Win
- Part-Time Working Mothers More Likely to Work Longer Without Pay
- 2019 Hyundai Creta vs Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV Spec Comparison
- Last Amazon And Flipkart Sales Before New E-commerce Guidelines Kick in: Everything to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results