English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RRB ALP & Technicians (CEN 01/2018) Admit Card for 20 August 2018 Exam Released at rrbmumbai.gov.in, Download Now!
The 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP); Technicians Posts scheduled to be conducted on 20th August 2018 will be held in 3 shifts.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RRB ALP & Technicians (CEN 01/2018) admit card for 20th August 2018 exam has been released on 16th August 2018 by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of India on its official website - rrbmumbai.gov.in.
The 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) & Technicians Posts scheduled to be conducted on 20th August 2018 will be held in 3 shifts and the pattern of the questions would be the same for all shifts.
Candidates appearing for the same can now download their admit card by following the instructions given below
How to download RRB ALP Admit Card for 20th August 2018 exam?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://rrbmumbai.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Click here to view important notice regarding e-call letter download’ on the home page
Step 3 – Other link ‘https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html’ will be available on a PDF page
Step 4 – Click on the above mentioned link
Step 5 – Enter your registration number and date of birth as password
Step 6 – Click on Login
Step 7 – Admit card will display on the screen
Step 8 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 1st stage CBT, 2nd stage CBT, Computer Based Aptitude Test and Document Verification. The 1st stage Computer based Test (CBT) is an objective type test that comprises of 75 questions and candidates are given 60 minutes to attempt the same. It must be noted that there will be a negative marking for incorrect answers in 1st and 2nd Stage CBT.
Also Watch
The 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) & Technicians Posts scheduled to be conducted on 20th August 2018 will be held in 3 shifts and the pattern of the questions would be the same for all shifts.
Candidates appearing for the same can now download their admit card by following the instructions given below
How to download RRB ALP Admit Card for 20th August 2018 exam?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://rrbmumbai.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Click here to view important notice regarding e-call letter download’ on the home page
Step 3 – Other link ‘https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html’ will be available on a PDF page
Step 4 – Click on the above mentioned link
Step 5 – Enter your registration number and date of birth as password
Step 6 – Click on Login
Step 7 – Admit card will display on the screen
Step 8 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 1st stage CBT, 2nd stage CBT, Computer Based Aptitude Test and Document Verification. The 1st stage Computer based Test (CBT) is an objective type test that comprises of 75 questions and candidates are given 60 minutes to attempt the same. It must be noted that there will be a negative marking for incorrect answers in 1st and 2nd Stage CBT.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
The Poet Politician: Some of the Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
Thursday 16 August , 2018 The Poet Politician: Some of the Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 20 Years On, This is How the Punjabi Boy from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Looks
- Asian Games: Indonesia's Richest Man Going for Gold
- Lakshmi Mittal's Son-in-Law Takes Over as Chairman of Queens Park Rangers
- After Gold Coast Heartbreak, Sakshi Malik Eyes Strong Show in Jakarta
- Jio GigaFiber Registration Live: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...