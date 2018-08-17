English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RRB ALP & Technicians Posts Admit Card for 21st August Exam Released at rrbmumbai.gov.in, Download Now
The 1st stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) has already been conducted successfully on 9th, 10th, 13th and 14th August 2018.
RRB ALP & Technicians Posts (CEN 01/2018) admit card for 21st August 2018 exam has been released today i.e. 17th August 2018 by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of India on its official website rrbmumbai.gov.in.
The 1st stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) has already been conducted successfully on 9th, 10th, 13th and 14th August 2018. The CBT scheduled for today i.e. 17th September 2018 is also being held across the country except Kerala.
While CBT on 20th, 21st, 29th, 30th and 31st August 2018 are in the pipeline for the 1st stage of recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) & Technicians Posts.
Candidates who will appear for the RRB ALP & Technicians 1st stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) for 21st August 2018 can now download their admit card by following the instructions given below
How to download RRB ALP Admit Card for 21st August 2018 exam?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://rrbmumbai.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here to view important notice regarding e-call letter download’ link on the home page
Step 3 –Link ‘https://dc4g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html’ will be available on the PDF file
Step 4 – Click on the above mentioned link
Step 5 – Enter details like your registration number and date of birth as password
Step 6 – Click on Login
Step 7 – Admit card will display on the screen
Step 8 – Download the admit card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://dc4g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 1st stage CBT, 2nd stage CBT, Computer Based Aptitude Test and Document Verification. The dates for the CBT phase 2, Aptitude Test and Document Verification will be announced later by the RRB. The selected candidates will have to undergo training and will be paid stipend during the training period.
