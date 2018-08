RRB ALP & Technicians Posts Admit Card for 21st August Exam Released at rrbmumbai.gov.in, Download Now

RRB ALP & Technicians Posts (CEN 01/2018) admit card for 21st August 2018 exam has been released today i.e. 17th August 2018 by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of India on its official website rrbmumbai.gov.in.The 1st stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) has already been conducted successfully on 9th, 10th, 13th and 14th August 2018. The CBT scheduled for today i.e. 17th September 2018 is also being held across the country except Kerala.While CBT on 20th, 21st, 29th, 30th and 31st August 2018 are in the pipeline for the 1st stage of recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) & Technicians Posts.Candidates who will appear for the RRB ALP & Technicians 1st stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) for 21st August 2018 can now download their admit card by following the instructions given belowHow to download RRB ALP Admit Card for 21st August 2018 exam?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://rrbmumbai.gov.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here to view important notice regarding e-call letter download’ link on the home pageStep 3 –Link ‘https://dc4g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html’ will be available on the PDF fileStep 4 – Click on the above mentioned linkStep 5 – Enter details like your registration number and date of birth as passwordStep 6 – Click on LoginStep 7 – Admit card will display on the screenStep 8 – Download the admit card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://dc4g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 1st stage CBT, 2nd stage CBT, Computer Based Aptitude Test and Document Verification. The dates for the CBT phase 2, Aptitude Test and Document Verification will be announced later by the RRB. The selected candidates will have to undergo training and will be paid stipend during the training period.