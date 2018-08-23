RRB ALP & Technicians Posts (CEN 01/2018) Admit Card for 29th August 2018 Exam releasing on 25th August 2018 at rrbmumbai.gov.in, Stay Tuned!

RRB ALP & Technicians Posts (CEN 01/2018) Admit Card for 29th August 2018 exam is scheduled to be released on 25th August 2018 by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of India on its official website rrbmumbai.gov.in. The 1st stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) & Technicians Posts began on 9th August 2018 and will be completed by 31st August 2018. The CBT is conducted in 3 shifts and the pattern of the questions is the same for all shifts.As per the official notification regarding the download of call letters for the RRB ALP & Technicians Posts, candidates can download the call letter on 26th August 2018 for exam scheduled for 30th August 2018 and on 27th August 2018 for the exam scheduled for 31st August 2018.Candidates who are appearing for the RRB ALP & Technicians 1st stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) must keep a close tab official website to download the admit card once it’s released.The recruitment process consists of 1st stage CBT, 2nd stage CBT, Computer Based Aptitude Test and Document Verification.The 1st stage Computer based Test (CBT) is an objective type with multiple choices comprising 75 questions, duration of the test being 60 minutes.