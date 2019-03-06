English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RRB Exam Candidate's High Score Sheet That Went Viral Online is Morphed: Railways
The Railway Ministry in a tweet has asked candidates to not be misguided by unscrupulous elements and has said that the recruitment is always done fair and transparent.
File photo of applicants going for the Railway Recruitment Board Examination (RRB)(Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Railways on Tuesday said a score sheet of a Group-D exam candidate, which has gone viral on social media, is "morphed".
The scorecard that is doing the rounds of social media sites shows a candidate of the railways' Group-D exam scoring 109, 148, 102,130, 354 marks out of 100 marks in the different sections of the test.
"A candidate score sheet with very high score is being made viral. Please note that this score sheet is morphed. The correct score sheet is given below.
"Please don't be misguided by unscrupulous elements. Indian Railways Recruitment system is fair and transparent," the Ministry of Railways tweeted the clarification.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result for the RRB Group-D exam. It was conducted to fill 62,907 vacancies.
Over 1.8 crore candidates registered for the exam, according to officials.
The Railways has uploaded the result and it is available on its websites, including those of RRB Bilaspur, Allahabad and Kolkata.
About 1,90,000 people have been shortlisted to take the next exam which is a physical efficiency test
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
